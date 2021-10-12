Chris Gayle Partner Girl Friend Natasha Berridge also fond of partying a strip club at Universe Boss Home walls are made of glass glamorous LifeStyle

Like Chris Gayle, Natasha is also amazingly stylish. She is no less than a model. Gail affectionately calls her Tasha. Natasha is the co-founder of Ultra Carnival. In this festival, people spread their flair by wearing glamorous outfits.

Chris Gayle, the only batsman in the world to score more than 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, is one of those foreign players who have a huge fan following in India as well. Like Gayle is an explosive batsman on the field, he is cool in his personal life.

Not only this, the lifestyle of his partner Natasha Berridge is also very similar to his. Like Gayle, Natasha is also fond of partying. Natasha is also no less than a model. Gail affectionately calls her Tasha.

Natasha is also amazingly stylish. She is the co-founder of Ultra Carnival. Ultra (ULTRA) Carnival is a very famous festival in Jamaica. In this, people spread their flair by wearing glamorous outfits. Natasha is seen in a glamorous look every year in this event.

She is often seen promoting her carnival clothing line on social media platforms. As a fashion designer, Natasha follows a very glamorous style. It is hardly known how Gail and Natasha met, but the two have been together for more than a decade. The two have a five-year-old daughter (in 2021), Chris-Alina Gayle.

Natasha is a business woman. He is also very fond of partying like Gayle. She is often seen with Gayle at high-profile parties. Her fashion sense is also amazing. She always wears top designer clothes. Not only Gail and Natasha, but the daughter also has a lot of followers on Instagram.

Gayle is also known for his lifestyle. His palace in Jamaica is a very luxurious home. His bungalow is ‘CG333’. His house also has a rooftop swimming pool and strip club. The walls of Gayle’s room are made of glass.

Gayle posted a post on Instagram on 12 September 2015. In it, he shared many pictures of his house. The caption of those pictures read, ‘From pool to strip club… if you don’t have a strip club in your house, you are not a cricket player.. I always make sure my guests are well entertained and feeling well’ that they are at home.’

He further wrote, ‘…and this is a hanky panky bed. On which there are mirrors so that you can see whatever view you want to see….