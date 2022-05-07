Chris Gayle speaks on not giving name in IPL Mega Auction says not treated well the last few years

West Indies veteran cricketer Chris Gayle has broken his silence on not being named in the mega auction before the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). He has said that over the years he was not treated well and did not get the respect he deserved. The left-handed cricketer is one of the big stars of the league. He has played for three teams Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Gayle did not get a consistent chance in the playing 11 in the last few seasons and did not play in the second part of IPL 2021 due to bio-bubble fatigue. The legendary player has scored the most six centuries in the IPL and has scored 4965 runs in 142 matches. He is at number seven in the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament.

According to The Mirror, Gayle said, “The way the IPL was going for the last few years, I felt like I was not treated properly. So I thought okay, after doing so much for the sport and the IPL, you didn’t get the respect you deserved. So I decided not to give my name in the draft, I left it. There is life after cricket too. I’m trying to adapt to that.”

The 42-year-old cricketer has spoken of returning to the IPL next year and expressed his desire to win the title. He said, “I am coming back next year. they need me! I have represented Kolkata, RCB and Punjab for three teams in IPL. I would love to win the title for any team between RCB and Punjab. I had a wonderful stint with RCB.”

Gayle further said, “I was more successful for him in the IPL and the Punjab team has also been very good. I love to explore and take challenges so let’s see what happens.” Let us inform that Chris Gayle last played international cricket for the West Indies team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia in Abu Dhabi. Also, he last played T20 cricket in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on 18 February.