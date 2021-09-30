Chris Gayle to quit IPL 2021: Bubble fatigue forces Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle to quit IPL 2021; Chris Gayle leaves IPL: Chris Gayle hits Punjab Kings, leaves IPL before match against KKR

Punjab Kings, who are pushing for the 2021 season playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been dealt a major blow. His explosive Caribbean batsman Chris Gayle has decided to leave the league. Chris Gayle has been ruled out of the ongoing competition in the UAE due to a bio-bubble exhaustion.

The Punjab Kings said in a statement, “Chris Gayle is releasing the IPL bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue. After joining the CPL and later the IPL, he expressed his desire to mentally refresh himself for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. He will play for his international team West Indies in this tournament.



Punjab Kings will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. So he won’t be part of the playing XI. It will be a do-or-die match for KL Rahul’s Punjab team to stay in the playoffs. After the defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Rahul admitted that his team is not playing well under pressure and they need to improve their performance.

Gayle said in his statement- In the last few months I have been a part of the CWI bubble, the CPL bubble and then the IPL bubble. I want to recharge and mentally refresh myself. I want to focus again on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. He said, ‘Thank you Punjab Kings for giving me the opportunity. My best wishes and hopes are always with the team. Good luck for the next matches.

Gayle, 42, has scored 15 runs in two matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, which he joined directly after winning CPL 2021 with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Overall, Gayle has scored 193 runs in 10 games this season, including a season-best 46. Interestingly, he was not given a place in the Punjab team on his birthday recently. This surprised the fans.