Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are back in their element at home in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky dressed to the nines after they attended the Gold Dinner at Sydney Airport final week.

However on Tuesday, the Hollywood energy couple have been back to their boho finest throughout an outing in their hometown of Byron Bay.

The Spanish actress, 44, shared a photograph of herself along with her husband, 37, as they met with the founder and director of Native Futures, Helena Norberg-Hodge, and her colleagues forward of their speak in the coastal city.

Joyful to be home: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky (proper) have been back in their element at home in Byron Bay as they met with the founder and director of Native Futures, Helena Norberg-Hodge (centre), and her colleagues forward of their speak in the coastal city on Tuesday

Elsa stored it easy in a gray shirt with black leopard print leggings, sneakers and outsized sun shades.

Chris additionally opted for a laidback look, carrying a beige T-shirt, tracksuit pants and sneakers, with a cap and sunnies.

Elsa wrote in the caption: ‘She I had a good time at a Native Meals Feast with Helena Norberg-Hodge on Saturday as a part of World Localisation Day.’

The couple’s relaxed assembly with the Native Futures founder comes after they made an look at the star-studded Gold Dinner in Sydney on Thursday to lift cash Sydney Kids’s Hospital basis.

They have been joined at the occasion with Chris’ youthful brother Liam and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, and their buddy Lucciana Barroso – the spouse of actor Matt Damon.

Chris donated two tickets for the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled to be launched in 2022, in accordance with The Each day Telegraph on Saturday.

Star-studded night: Chris and Elsa (proper) have been joined at the occasion with Chris’ youthful brother Liam and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks (left), and their buddy Lucciana Barroso (centre) – the spouse of actor Matt Damon

The tickets went below the hammer for $60,000, which helped elevate a document setting $4.4 million for the inspiration.

The Gold Dinner 2021 raises funds to assist psychological well being analysis and care at the Sydney Kids’s Hospital.

The return of the charity occasion comes after it was cancelled final 12 months attributable to Covid.