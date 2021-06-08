Chris Hemsworth flaunts his muscular physique as he steps out with his twin sons in Byron Bay

His beauty have gained him a legion of followers throughout the globe.

And on Monday, Chris Hemsworth had all eyes on him as he stepped out with his seven-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan in Byron Bay.

The 37-year-old Hollywood actor confirmed off his muscular physique in a decent blue T-shirt as he loved a stroll across the city.

Chris teamed the ensemble with military print shorts, a inexperienced hat and sun shades.

He additionally went barefoot earlier than placing on a pair of black sandals.

Chris appeared pleased and relaxed as he loved a stroll with his sons after choosing them up from college.

It comes after Chris flaunted his bulging biceps in a behind the scenes photograph from the set of the fourth Thor movie.

Within the picture shared to Instagram, Chris confirmed off his enormous arms in a white singlet as he posed alongside director Taika Waititi, who was dressed in character.

‘That is a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it is also nationwide do not flex day so I believed this tremendous relaxed photograph was acceptable,’ the Marvel star captioned the submit.

Household outing: Chris appeared pleased and relaxed as he loved a stroll with his sons after choosing them up from college

Coming quickly: It comes after Chris completed filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney

Chris continued: ‘The movie is gonna be batsh*t loopy off the wall humorous and may also pull a coronary heart string or two. A number of love, a lot of thunder!’

‘Thanks to all of the forged and crew who made this one other unbelievable Marvel journey. Buckle in, prepare and see ya in cinemas!!’

The movie was shot at Sydney’s Fox Studios and elaborate buildings have been additionally arrange at close by Centennial Park and in the town’s western suburbs.

It’s the fourth movie in the Thor franchise, and can see Chris’ character Thor go up towards Christian Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher.

Storyline: It’s the fourth movie in the Thor franchise, and can see Chris’ character Thor go up towards Christian Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher

Iconic: Hemsworth has portrayed Thor in the Marvel Universe franchise for 10 years