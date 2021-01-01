Chris Hemsworth India trip viral photo: When the great actor Chris Hemsworth tried to kiss a cow in India

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 38th birthday on August 11, 2021. Chris is very popular not only abroad but also in India. Chris spent a lot of time in India shooting for Netflix’s ‘Extraction’. Chris was so influenced by Indian culture that he named his daughter India. Chris came to India in 2016 with his wife Elsa Patki.

A picture of Chris and Elsa on their birthday trip to India is going viral in which they are seen with a cow. In this picture Chris is trying to kiss the cow. Chris also shared the photo on his Instagram account. Sharing this picture, he wrote, ‘Ek Kiss Do Gorges’. Check out this funny picture of Chris:



Here is another picture of Chris and Elsa that Elsa shared. This picture shows Chris and Elsa sitting on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. This picture is from the time when Chris and Elsa were walking together in the Himalayas for a long time.



On the work front, she is currently busy with her upcoming Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Chris’s previous film ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was also very popular.



