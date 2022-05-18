Chris Hemsworth is here to mess with your head in the trailer for Netflix’s Spiderhead



A primary trailer for Spiderhead, the new big-budget psychological thriller from Netflix, has arrived. Click on beneath to watch it:

Spiderhead, which is primarily based on the quick story Escape From Spiderhead by George Sanders, stars Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, High Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller, Birds Of Prey’s Jurnee Smollett and Alien: Covenant’s Tess Haubrich.

The Netflix film is set in the close to future and in a world the place convicted criminals are provided the probability to volunteer as medical topics to shorten their sentence.

Hemsworth performs Steve Abnesti, the overseer of the experiment, which incorporates giving one inmate a brand new drug able to producing emotions of affection. The prisoner, Teller’s Jeff, comes to really feel a connection with one other prisoner named Rachel, however understanding about the trial, he begins questioning the actuality of his feelings. As issues progress, Jeff units out to attempt to outmanoeuvre the experiments of the jail and save her…

Joseph Kosinski, who is about to wow us all with his long-awaited action-spectacular High Gun sequel, has directed the film, with the script coming from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The movie, which was filmed in Hemsworth’s native Australia, will debut on Netflix on June 17. Anticipate to see some type of clip, too at Netflix’s upcoming Geeked Week extravaganza.

Evaluation: A brand new route for Chris Hemsworth?

Hemsworth is not simply the star of Spiderhead, he is additionally amongst the producers, and, you’d think about, was a giant cause why this film acquired the inexperienced gentle.

The function of Abnesti is a transfer away from the Thor: Love and Thunder’s regular wheelhouse, which when he hasn’t been enjoying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has largely consisted of motion man roles like Extraction and 12 Sturdy. Here he is enjoying a scientific visionary who is decided to discover a remedy for all method of illnesses utilizing human guinea pigs. In Sanders’ story, he is an enthralling and sensible, two qualities we all know Hemsworth has in spades.

This is not really the first time he is performed such a job. He was a vibrant spark in the uninteresting drama Dangerous Occasions At The El Royale as Billy Lee, the charismatic chief of a harmful cult. If he switch a few of that efficiency here, the film will probably be in good fingers.

From the trailer, it seems like we’ll be spending loads of time inside a 4 partitions, so we’ll hope the chemistry between Hemsworth, Teller, Smollett and Haubrich is electrical and may maintain the movie.