Sports

Chris Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to win over Jets

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chris Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to win over Jets
Written by admin
Chris Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to win over Jets

Chris Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to win over Jets

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chris Kraider scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday night.

Mike Zibanezad and Berkeley Gudro also scored for the Rangers, with Artemi Panarin and Jacob Troba assisting twice each. New York won for the third time in a row.

“The team is playing well,” Kraider said. “Our game is clicking. Whenever I’m on the ice I’m playing with some incredible linemates and incredible defenders.”

Eger Shesterkin stopped 45 shots to pick up his 28th win of the season.

“Yeah, I had a lot of work to do today, but we did a great job,” said Shesterkin, who leads the league in goal-versus-average (1.93) and save percentage (.942). “Blocked shots, lots. PK, great work, and tough play.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

New York Rangers' Chris Kraider (20) scores against Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuck (37) during the first period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

New York Rangers’ Chris Kraider (20) scores against Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuck (37) during the first period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
(Canadian Press via Fred Greenslade / AP)

It has become an old hat for Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

“Same old, same old,” he said. “He played great. He made strong and some big saves, especially in the first half of the game. We got the lead early. It wasn’t a great game. I mean the shots (46 for Winnipeg) didn’t indicate play. For me .. He saved some keys. “

Nicolas Ehlers scored for Winnipeg and Connor Helebuyuk made 16 saves.

READ Also  Safa and PSL reach agreement over player registration deadline ahead of 2020/21 season

“He (Shesterkin) had a great season and he’s a pretty good goalkeeper,” Ahler said. “The shots are fine but we said it a lot. We had some traffic in front of the net but not enough, I think. We had some good chances, so it will come.”

Winnipeg has lost for the sixth time in eight games and is eight points behind Nashville for a second wild card in the Western Conference.

“Of course, there are things that need to change and we need to do that now,” Ahler said. “I don’t know how many games we have left, 26, 27 – we want to get to the playoffs, we have to win some games. It’s not three or four games. It’s now.”

Kraider got his second of the night – and 38th of the season – when he defeated Jets defender Mike Schmidt to the Pak and gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the third at 6:21 with a backhanded Pak behind Helebuick. In scoring, the NHL Creder tied Edmonton’s Leon Drysitel in second place, one behind Toronto’s Aston Mathews.

“Yeah, he’s playing pretty well,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Kraider. “A big power-play goal tonight and he scored another nice goal, so the big boys are scoring big goals at crucial times. It has put us in pretty good control of the game.”

Trouber slapped a deflected shot from Gibenazad point to extend the lead to 4-1 and end the game at 9:32.

Kraider, who was on the doorstep of Helebeok, scored the first goal in the power play 2:32 left to make it 2-0. It was his league-leading 19th with Man Advantage.

READ Also  Fifa bans Caf president Ahmad Ahmad for five years

The Rangers started scoring early when Gudro tipped a perfect pass from Helebuic to Truba at 2:01.

With 6:26 left in the second half, Ehler pulled the Jets off with a power-play goal.

In the power play, Winnipeg scored 1 run for 6 wickets. Rangers 1 run for 2 wickets.

Coming next

Rangers: In the second of a four-game trip to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Jets: Tampa Bay hosts Tuesday night in the third of four home games.

#Chris #Kreider #scores #lead #Rangers #win #Jets

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Arsenal boss Arteta urges slumping Aubameyang not to overthink things

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment