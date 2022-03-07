Chris Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to win over Jets



Chris Kraider scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday night.

Mike Zibanezad and Berkeley Gudro also scored for the Rangers, with Artemi Panarin and Jacob Troba assisting twice each. New York won for the third time in a row.

“The team is playing well,” Kraider said. “Our game is clicking. Whenever I’m on the ice I’m playing with some incredible linemates and incredible defenders.”

Eger Shesterkin stopped 45 shots to pick up his 28th win of the season.

“Yeah, I had a lot of work to do today, but we did a great job,” said Shesterkin, who leads the league in goal-versus-average (1.93) and save percentage (.942). “Blocked shots, lots. PK, great work, and tough play.”

It has become an old hat for Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

“Same old, same old,” he said. “He played great. He made strong and some big saves, especially in the first half of the game. We got the lead early. It wasn’t a great game. I mean the shots (46 for Winnipeg) didn’t indicate play. For me .. He saved some keys. “

Nicolas Ehlers scored for Winnipeg and Connor Helebuyuk made 16 saves.

“He (Shesterkin) had a great season and he’s a pretty good goalkeeper,” Ahler said. “The shots are fine but we said it a lot. We had some traffic in front of the net but not enough, I think. We had some good chances, so it will come.”

Winnipeg has lost for the sixth time in eight games and is eight points behind Nashville for a second wild card in the Western Conference.

“Of course, there are things that need to change and we need to do that now,” Ahler said. “I don’t know how many games we have left, 26, 27 – we want to get to the playoffs, we have to win some games. It’s not three or four games. It’s now.”

Kraider got his second of the night – and 38th of the season – when he defeated Jets defender Mike Schmidt to the Pak and gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the third at 6:21 with a backhanded Pak behind Helebuick. In scoring, the NHL Creder tied Edmonton’s Leon Drysitel in second place, one behind Toronto’s Aston Mathews.

“Yeah, he’s playing pretty well,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Kraider. “A big power-play goal tonight and he scored another nice goal, so the big boys are scoring big goals at crucial times. It has put us in pretty good control of the game.”

Trouber slapped a deflected shot from Gibenazad point to extend the lead to 4-1 and end the game at 9:32.

Kraider, who was on the doorstep of Helebeok, scored the first goal in the power play 2:32 left to make it 2-0. It was his league-leading 19th with Man Advantage.

The Rangers started scoring early when Gudro tipped a perfect pass from Helebuic to Truba at 2:01.

With 6:26 left in the second half, Ehler pulled the Jets off with a power-play goal.

In the power play, Winnipeg scored 1 run for 6 wickets. Rangers 1 run for 2 wickets.

Coming next

Rangers: In the second of a four-game trip to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Jets: Tampa Bay hosts Tuesday night in the third of four home games.