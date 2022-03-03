Chris Kreider’s power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues



After scoring three quick goals in the second period of the rematch, the New York Rangers kept their composure. They come back in third and avoid their longest losing streak in the season.

Chris Kraider scored a tiebreaking power-play in the three-goal third and the Rangers snapped a two-game skid on Wednesday night, beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3.

“To be able to do and do whatever it takes to win a hockey game,” Kraider said of the return. “To be able to find our game, to be able to forget a bad shift or a bad time, not to let it stack, not to let frustration get over us … … start working hard, work for each other, communicate “These are very important things that we can create.”

Artemi Panarin had one goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafrenier, Ryan Strom and Patrick Nemeth also scored for the Rangers, who improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven at home. Adam Fox had three assists and Eger Shesterkin finished with 28 saves.

“We’ve found a way,” said Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. “Eger was outstanding when he had to be.”

New York have not lost three in a row as a rule throughout the season, and the Rangers had the longest stretch when they went 0-1-2 in early November.

“Honestly, we don’t care about numbers,” Panarin said through a translator. “Two games, three games, we have to pay 100% in each game. When these stats come out, you start losing 3-0 in a given time, the team is ready to go there and get those two important points. We need to.”

Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron each scored a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, winning four in a row. Ville Husso stopped 24 shots at the Blues’ first control rate in eight games (6-1-1).

23 shots blocked by Rangers in St. Louis.

“It’s a lot,” said Blues coach Craig Berbe. “We could do a good job of getting pucks. Maybe even shooting a little bit more. I think we’ve gotten over it sometimes.”

He returned to the lineup after missing three matches for the birth of his son, tying it 3-for-all with his first goal of the season at 7:27 in the third minute when his shot bounced off the right side of Barbashev’s skate and shortly after. Husso was lying on the ice.

Craider led the Rangers with 8:20 left when he tipped Fox’s shot Huso for his 35th goal of the season. This was his 18th NHL-led power play, the most by a Rangers player since Jaromi Jagger’s franchise-record of 24 in 2005-06.

Panarin added an empty netter with 1:52 left for his 15th season.

After a 1-0 deficit after a period, the Blues tied it in about a minute and a second when Brandon Saad’s shot went to Shesterkin’s leg, but Mika Zibanezad stopped Pak before crossing the goal line to keep St. Louis off the board.

Strom made it 2-0 as he got a pass from Panarin at the left door and placed it between Huso’s right pad and goalpost with his 12th 3:24 left.

The Blues then took the lead by scoring three goals in three consecutive shots at 2:14 Span. It started just 54 seconds after Strom’s goal when O’Reilly converted a pass from Saad in his 12th goal.

Barbashev tied it when he defeated Shesterkin in his 17th over from the left circle over Golkir’s left shoulder with 1:23 left.

Peron put St. Louis ahead with 16 seconds left as he scored his 12th goal from the right circle over Shesterkin’s right shoulder.

“Giving up three goals like this was quite discouraging,” Gallant said.

The Rangers outscored the Blues 8-7 in the first half where both teams saw a long stretch without a goal shot.

Lafrenière got the Rangers on the scoreboard at 8:55 when he got a Fox shot rebound from the front point, turning around and putting Huso to the left. It was Lafrenier’s 13th, topping his total since his rookie season last year.

“He really cares about the little things. He thinks about improving his game and growing up as a player,” Kraider said of the 20-year-old Lafrenier. “He’s going into the net a lot. He’s scoring a lot of goals around the crease. … It’s easy to forget how young he is.”

Pavel Buknevich faced Rangers for the first time since trading in St. Louis in the off-season. Buknevich had 79 goals and 116 assists in 301 games in five seasons in New York. During the break in the first half, the Rangers honored the left wing with a short video tribute. He raised his hand in recognition and received a mild applause from Rangers fans.

The Rangers improved to 21-3-2 when they first scored and 4-12-1 after two periods. They have 18 comeback wins, tied with Columbus for the most part in the NHL. … St. Louis fell 22-3-2 when they took the lead 40 minutes later.

Blues: On the third four streets of the New York Islands on Saturday.

Rangers: To finish the three-game home stand by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.