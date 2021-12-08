Chris Magnus Confirmed to Lead Customs and Border Protection
WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday approved President Biden’s choice to run customs and border security, tackling the historic spike in illegal crossings on the nation’s southern border: filling key positions overseeing one of the president’s initial and biggest challenges.
With 50-47 votes, Chris Magnus, the police chief in Tucson, Ariz., Will become the first openly gay commissioner of the federal government’s largest law enforcement agency. They will also be the first confirmed leaders the agency has received since 2019. Maine Senator Susan Collins is the only Republican to vote.
Recognized as a reformist-minded police chief, Mr Magnus has had a difficult time getting US Border Patrol approval, according to former President Donald J. Trump’s championed agency that has long been criticized for its excessive use of force and inhumane treatment. Migrants
Min. Magnus’s confirmation is a late victory for the Biden administration as Republicans rally around border security as a key issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and are too soft on Mr Biden’s immigration policies.
Mr Biden is also facing pressure from immigration lawyers over the policies Mr Magnus will eventually oversee: the continued use of public health rules that give CBP officials the right to expel immigrants, including asylum seekers, and was recently ordered by a court. Restart the Trump-era program that forces some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while U.S. authorities decide their cases.
For Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Shri. A vote on Biden’s nominee – Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas – is expected this week. Min. Magnus and Mr. Both Gonzalez have been critical of Mr Trump.
Mr Magnus’ confirmation was delayed under unusual circumstances. A member of the president’s party, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, declined to be heard before the Senate Finance Committee until the Department of Homeland Security provided specific answers to the agency’s questions. The decision to send Federal law enforcement officers in downtown Portland, Ore, last year amid protests by Minneapolis police officers protesting the assassination of George Floyd.
The Biden administration has seen a sharp rise in illegal crossings on the country’s southern border, at times putting pressure on border patrol officials. The administration was sharply criticized for responding to thousands of black migrants who fled to Del Rio, Texas in September – mostly from Haiti and Venezuela. Images of Border Patrol Agents on horseback showing migrants went viral, with some comparing it to the treatment of runaway slaves.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorcas promised an immediate investigation. But it could take months for the investigating agency, the Office of Customs and Border Protection of Professional Responsibility, to reach a conclusion on whether the agents acted in an abusive manner.
In October, Shri. During Magnus’ confirmation hearing, he promised legislators that he would be transparent about the findings.
“I have a long history of transparency and sharing things with people, whatever the outcome, because I think that’s how you survive and build trust,” Mr Magnus said at the time, after Del Rio, “while testing. . ”
Conservative Shri. Beware of Magnus’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws, as he criticizes some of the policies during the Trump administration.
And winning the trust of both Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection, which are powerful unions, will not happen overnight.
Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, who knows Mr. Magnus well, said he did not expect the new commissioners to make major policy changes to address the agency’s problems quickly with transparency and accountability.
“Police chiefs who come in such an environment recognize that their learning curve should be widened and that means you should listen a lot before doing anything,” he said. Wexler said.
Mr Magnus has been able to work with the unions in his previous jobs and served as head of the police union in the 1990s, when he was in the police department at Lansing, Mitch.
He will be the second commissioner with a background in local law enforcement to lead customs and border protection. Former Seattle Police Chief R. Gil Kerlikovsky held the position during the Obama administration.
Emily Cochrane Contributed to the report.
