Chris Magnus Confirmed to Lead Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday approved President Biden’s choice to run customs and border security, tackling the historic spike in illegal crossings on the nation’s southern border: filling key positions overseeing one of the president’s initial and biggest challenges.

With 50-47 votes, Chris Magnus, the police chief in Tucson, Ariz., Will become the first openly gay commissioner of the federal government’s largest law enforcement agency. They will also be the first confirmed leaders the agency has received since 2019. Maine Senator Susan Collins is the only Republican to vote.

Recognized as a reformist-minded police chief, Mr Magnus has had a difficult time getting US Border Patrol approval, according to former President Donald J. Trump’s championed agency that has long been criticized for its excessive use of force and inhumane treatment. Migrants

Min. Magnus’s confirmation is a late victory for the Biden administration as Republicans rally around border security as a key issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and are too soft on Mr Biden’s immigration policies.