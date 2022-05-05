Chris Paul has another stellar 4th, Suns blow past Mavericks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Top pick Phoenix Suns was ready for another fourth-quarter play-off fight on Wednesday night.

Chris Paul turned it into an early knockout.

The 12-time All-Star scored 28 points, 14 of which were in another great final period, leading the Dallas Mavericks 129-109 to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul, who turned 37 on Friday, almost single-handedly turned a tight game into a comfortable win – Sanus’ 11th win against the Mavericks, counting regular-season games.

“You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people,” Paul said. “It all goes back to work. You can’t cheat the game. You have to do strength and conditioning, you have to lift, you have to take your rest, you have to take your shots up.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“When you do that, you live with the results.”

Sons guard Devin Booker says he has no way of describing Paul’s fourth-quarter heroism.

“You tell me, you’re seeing the same thing,” Booker said. “Every time we see it, it fascinates us, but it doesn’t surprise us. It’s just a desire to win.”

At half-time the Mavs were leading 60-58 but the Suns quickly regained the lead after hitting a 3-pointer back-to-back early in the third half. The Suns took advantage of an 89-83 final quarter and it looked like a tough fight was coming.

But it was at that point that Paul decided that the game was out of his control, hitting six shots in a row on everything from 3-pointer to mid-range jumper to layup. There was no answer until the end of the rogue Mavericks. Booker hit a pair of 3-pointers midway through the fourth to give the Suns a 114-95 lead.

Booker led the Suns to 30 points in 11-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point range. The Sun shot 64.5% overall – which was a franchise record in the playoffs – and made 52% of their 3-pointers. They shot 84% (16 of 19) from the field in the fourth quarter.

Sons coach Monty Williams said: “We have good players. “I want to sit here and tell you that I’m turning the pieces of chess, but we have good players who can throw shots.”

Game 3 is in Dallas on Friday.

The Mavericks will go home in a 2-0 hole, desperately needing a contribution from someone other than Luka Donsic, who scored 35 points in 13 of 22 overs in two nights after a 45-point performance in Game 1.

“He had a great game, but no one else showed up,” said Mavs coach Jason Kidd. “We have to shoot the other guys better. With him alone we can’t win there by scoring 30 in one night. Not this time of year and playing the best team in the league.”

Reggie Bullock added 16 points for the Mavs.

“The mood is OK,” Donsick said. “I think a lot of players, this is the first time in this situation. They’ve won four, so it’s not over yet. We’re going home, our crowd is amazing.”

The Suns went 9-0 up in a second consecutive game, but the Mavericks got a better response than Game 1.

Dallas fought slowly and Spencer hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at Dinweed 38. With 7:56 left in the second quarter, Davis Bartons gave the Mavs a 41-38 lead with 3-pointers and gave them their first lead. Of the series

Mavus took a two-point lead after the first half filled with fouls. Donsick scored 24 before the break in the shooting at 9 of 14, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point range. Jae Crowder led the Sun with 15.

Tip-INS

Mavericks: Bertans gave the Mavs a good minute in the first half, scoring nine points and going 3 out of 6 from outside the arc. … Donsick briefly turned around and looked at a Sun Heckler at the end of the third quarter as he walked down the playground into the tunnel. Donsick was quickly removed from the fan by Dallas crew.

Sun: 64.7% shot from the field in the first quarter. … Crowder made a technical foul in the second quarter. After being called for an offensive foul, Eaton was called for 1 foul, Dwight caught Powell in the face with his elbow. … Phoenix hosts a sellout crowd for a 31st game.