Chris Pfaff Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Chris Pfaff Net Worth



What’s Chris Pfaff’s internet price?

Chris Pfaff is an American clothes designer, music producer and actuality tv star who has a internet price of $8 million. Chris Pfaff might be most well-known for showing on a collection of MTV tv reveals. Stunned by his internet price? You should not be, given Pfaff’s massive connections to the worlds of music and style, all of which have been established because of his relationship along with his cousin, skilled skateboarder Rob Dyrdek.

Early Life

Christopher Pfaff was born on January 28, 1988 in Akron Ohio, within the Portage Lake space to be particular. He’s the cousin of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and the brother of Scott Pfaff, also referred to as Massive Catt, who’s a music producer. Chris graduated from Coventry Excessive Faculty in 2005.

Rob Dyrdek Relationship

His skilled relationship with Rob Dyrdek first started in 2005, when Pfaff moved from his hometown of Akron, Ohio to Los Angeles, California to be Dyrdek’s private assistant. He additionally wished to doubtlessly pursue his personal profession as knowledgeable skateboarder and signal with Ice Cream Sneakers. Nonetheless, he modified his thoughts after fracturing his cranium and struggling a mind hemorrhage after enduring a fall from his skateboard, leaving him in a coma for 4 days. He didn’t undergo any lengthy-time period results from the harm however felt prefer it was an indication that he ought to transfer away from skateboarding.

Working as Dyrdek’s private assistant additionally gained him a spot on Dyrdek’s actuality collection Rob & Massive, on which Pfaff typically served because the butt of pranks and sensible jokes. Chris was portrayed on the present as Rob’s quiet and shy cousin from Ohio. He appeared within the actuality TV collection Rob & Massive from 2006 to 2008 and on the collection Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Manufacturing unit from 2009 to 2015.

Different Ventures

He is slowly succeeded in escaping from the picture of the idiot that was cultivated on Rob & Massive and is now seen as a decent music producer, having produced for such artists as Yelawolf, Kelly Rowland, and Lil Twist. Nonetheless, he as soon as stated in an interview that producing is extra of a pastime for him.

He’s additionally the proprietor and founding father of the clothes model Younger & Reckless, which has its justifiable share of well-known followers. He launched the model when he was simply 22 years outdated with no expertise in style, advertising and marketing, or branding. He employed a pal who labored in graphic design who sketched and designed the unique emblem. Younger and Reckless had grown right into a nationwide model by 2015 and was offered in over 3,000 Macy’s, Dillard’s, and PacSun shops. Massive names like Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Zac Efron, Kevin Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Puff Daddy, and Lil Wayne have all been seen carrying Younger & Reckless clothes. Chris “Drama” Pfaff has actually made a reputation for himself in true rags-to-riches style.

Pfaff has additionally appeared on episodes of the TV collection Nitro Circus, Punk’d, TakePart Stay, and Ridiculousness. Chris additionally hosts a podcast known as “Quick Story Lengthy Podcast,” interviewing people who’ve overcome obstacles to realize fame and make a reputation for themselves.

Private Life

It was rumored that he was relationship actuality star Chanel West Coast in 2011. The pair had met via Rob and have become quick buddies. There have been rumors round this time that the 2 have been engaged, nevertheless, they by no means truly confirmed they have been in a relationship.

Chris has been relationship social media star and creator of “We’re Not Actually Strangers” Koreen Odiney since 2019.