Chris Pratt is Mario in Nintendo’s animated film coming December 21, 2022

Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Mario movie got a major update during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: It will hit theaters on December 21, 2022, with Chris Pratt voicing Mario.

The upcoming film will also feature a ridiculously star-studded cast of voice actors, including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. , Keegan-Michael Key as Todd, and Fred. Armisen as Cranky Kong. Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario in Nintendo’s games for more than three decades, will also appear in the film for a “surprise cameo”. The film also stars Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Originally announced back in 2018, there’s little news on the upcoming Mario movie to date, beyond the fact that Nintendo was collaborating with Illumination on it, the animation studio behind the movies like despicable Me And minion, and that mario Producer Shigeru Miyamoto was involved as a producer.

Nintendo also announced a few more details on the upcoming film: It will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jellenik, (Teen Titans go! And teen Titans Go! for movies) With A by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: Part II And Minions: The Rise of Gru.) There’s still no title or original plot details, but with a release in a little over a year, we’re likely to get more information about the upcoming film in the coming months.

Correction Sep 23, 7:25 PM ETPeach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy. We incorrectly identified her as Anya Joy-Taylor. We apologize for the error.