Chris Silverwood appointed new head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the new coach of the Sri Lanka men’s cricket team. The country’s cricket board gave this information on Saturday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SCL) has signed a two-year contract with former England fast bowler Silverwood. His tenure will start with the upcoming Test series to be played on Bangladesh tour.

SCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashley de Silva said, “We are delighted to have Chris appointed as the new head coach of the national team. He is a very experienced coach. Our discussions with him during the recruitment process made it clear that he possesses the qualities we are looking for to take the team forward. ,

Silverwood said, “I am very excited to be associated with the Sri Lankan team. I look forward to going to Colombo and starting my work. They have a talented and dynamic group of players and I really look forward to meeting the players and the coaching staff very soon.

Silverwood was appointed the head coach of the England men’s team in October 2019. He previously served as the team’s bowling coach under then head coach Trevor Bayliss. England won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2019 along with Bayliss and Silverwood. Silverwood has played six Tests and seven ODIs for England, he has played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex.

Silverwood resigned as coach of the English team after the 4-0 Test Ashes series loss to Australia earlier this year. had to face. It also includes a draw.