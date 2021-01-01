Chris Silverwood’s latest news: Controlled aggression worked for us in the Leeds Test: Silverwood; The England coach explained the strategy of aggression, which made Team India nervous

England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday that “controlled aggression” played a key role in his team’s big win in the third Test against India. Earlier in the Lord’s Test, his players could not control their emotions. During the second Test match, there were several verbal exchanges between the players of India and England. India won the match on the fifth day.

In Leeds, however, the atmosphere on the field seemed somewhat calmer. England made a good comeback by winning the match by an innings and 76 runs. Silverwood said, ‘Joe (Root) and I thought about the Lord’s Test, what we can learn and how we can do better. I think what they did (at Headingley) involved controlled aggression. ‘



“The way he bowled the right length, the way he put pressure on India’s lower order batsmen and forced them to make decisions all the time. I believe you can be aggressive in a controlled way and I think he did it well.



Asked if India could be put under pressure like Leeds, Silverwood said, “It’s important to dominate them because we know they are a very good team.” Once they dominate, it’s hard to stop them.



“We put him on the back foot and we put pressure on him,” he said. It shows what we can do. Our players implemented the strategies well. It shows that once you put the opposing team on the back foot the pressure increases and we can overcome them.

