Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Sullivan Are Expecting Second Child Together (Watch Video)



Actor Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard are set to welcome their second child together. The couple, who shares 21-month-old son Bear, broke the pregnancy news on Instagram soon after Sullivan finished filming for the final season of NBC’s popular series “This Is Us”. This Is Us Season 5 Finale: Fans Are Heartbroken To See Kate’s Wedding Flash-Forward.

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been. With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what’s to come,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday alongside a video of his son Bear revealing the baby news. This Is Us Season 6 Trailer: NBC’s Hit Series Is Set for an Emotional Goodbye and We Are Crying Already (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

Sullivan and Reichard got married in 2010. “This Is Us” co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz congratulated the couple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)