Chris Vokes Fifty: IND v ENG Fourth Test: What Shardul did for India, Chris Vokes did for England – All-rounder Chris Vokes batted fearlessly like Shardul Thakur.

Highlights Vokes completed his half-century off 58 balls.

This is the sixth half-century of Chris Vokes’ Test career

Vokes took 4 wickets in the first innings of the Oval Test

Oval

It is not easy for any player to recover from an injury. Some go away, some go away. But what an amazing comeback England all-rounder Chris Vokes made. The all-rounder, who came out to play Test cricket a year later, showed his importance in the long form of cricket with his all-round performance.

On the second day of the Oval Test, Vokes did the same as India’s Shardul Thakur did in the first innings for Team India on the first day. Right-handed Vokes came in at No. 9 and hit 50 off 60 balls. On the strength of this sixth half-century of Vokes’ Test career, England scored 290 in the first innings and took a crucial 99-run lead.

England had lost 9 wickets for 255 runs at a time. Vokes shared a 28-run partnership with Oli Pope and a 35-run partnership with James Anderson. Vokes batted openly. He shot wherever he wanted. Indian captain Virat Kohli looked helpless in front of Vokes. He didn’t know how to get Vokes out.

Kohli, meanwhile, kept spinning his bowlers but none of them bowled. Vokes’ brilliant innings included 11 fours. He scored with a strike rate of over 83. Vokes hit three fours in a row in an over by Indian fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah. Cricket legends also praised Vokes’ performance.

Back a year later

Vokes last played a Test against Pakistan in Southampton in August last year (2020). He has been out of the team since then due to injury but the way he has come back is admirable.



Batsmen like Rohit and Pant were declared victims

In the first innings, Vokes was instrumental in shattering the Indian batting. He had earlier dismissed opener Rohit Sharma. After this, wicketkeeper Shabha Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were shown the way to the pavilion. The Indian bowlers lost one wicket in a row in front of Vokes’ superb bowling.

Shardul did something like that

In India’s first innings, the situation was tense, with six wickets falling for 117 runs, but Shardul Thakur, who came in at number eight, played a bat that caused chaos on the field. Anyone who watched the innings said the same thing, if Thakur is at the crease, then Jay-Viru is not needed.

Shardul Thakur only gets a place in the team because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century off 31 balls was not a bad thing. This was not a blind-swing game. The bowler in front of whom all the piles of piles were piled up, suddenly hitting fours in every corner of the field felt like a child’s play. Together with Umesh Yadav, he scored 63 off just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. Without Palghar’s courage, India would not have scored 191 runs.

Shardul batted hard for the second half-century of his career. Hit all the shots like a Seattle batsman. From straight drives, cover drives, pulling backfoot punches also continued to accumulate.