Chris Vokes throws the Ash and T20 World Cup before the IPL says something to give

All-rounder Chris Vokes has admitted that he had to withdraw from the second round of the IPL, which includes the T20 World Cup and Ashes tour, to join England’s busy schedule. Delhi Capitals said on Monday that Vokes had withdrawn from the competition due to personal reasons.
The Guardian quoted Vokes as saying, ‘I joined the T20 World Team. At the end of our summer, the IPL schedule was rescheduled. Time is short to watch the World Cup and hes shes. I would have loved to be a part of the IPL, but I have also lost something. The World Cup and hes shes tour is too big. The situation that Corona is creating is strange, but from a cricketing point of view it is very exciting.
In addition to Vokes, who plays for Delhi Capitals, Johnny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and David Malan (Punjab Kings) have also been dropped from the IPL. “I had no idea I would be selected for the World Cup,” Vokes told The Guardian. The IPL schedule was revised and now it is happening this time.
