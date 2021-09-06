chris woakes on ind vs eng 4th test: Chris Vokes says England can beat India at the Oval; India v England 4th Test Day 5; Chris Vokes made a big statement, hitting 368 – the picture is yet to come, we can beat India

England cricketer Chris Vokes, who took a total of seven wickets in the fourth Test at The Oval, is confident of England’s victory in the match against India. Only twice in 141 years of Test cricket in England have the team reached more than 350 goals. Joe Root’s team wants to be the third team to score on the final day against India.

India have set a target of 368 for victory against England. By the end of the fourth day’s play, England were 77 for no loss in the second innings. Vokes said, ‘This team has done special things in every format over the years. This is a time you want to be a part of. We want to do something special.



He said, “There is still a lot of work to be done. You have to look at what the team has done in the past and how capable we are as a team. “Everyone agrees that we can achieve the goal,” Vox said. No doubt about it. We think this pitch is perfect for any goal. Getting points here would be the best effort. Our openers have done well and we are in good shape at the start of the final day.

Shardul Thakur (60) and wicketkeeper-batsman Shabh Pant (50) put India on 466 in the second innings against England on Sunday, giving England a target of 368 for victory. By the end of the day’s play, England were 77 for no loss in the second innings and needed 291 more runs to win.

Up to the wicket, Rory Burns is 31 off 108 balls with two fours and Haseeb Hameed is 42 off 85 balls with six fours. After India were bowled out in the second innings till the end of the day’s play, England got off to a good start and their opening pair remained intact till the end of the day’s play, while the Indian bowlers were left empty-handed.

(Note: with IANS input)