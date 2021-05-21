Chrishell Stause debuts a new haircut as she films Selling Sunset with castmates in Los Angeles



Chrishell Stause debuted a new haircut on Thursday as she turned as much as shoot Netflix’s Selling Sunset alongside castmates Heather Rae Younger and Amanza Smith.

The 39-year-old actuality star confirmed off blonder angled locks as she strutted to set in a fitted pink costume, whereas Heather and Amanza had been glimpsed in their very own fashionable outfits.

The sighting comes simply days after Chrishell mentioned she was ‘booked and unbothered,’ by information that ex Justin Hartley had re-married, and in flip the luxurious TV realtor was focusing her consideration on season 4 of the hit present earlier than making an look on E!’s Every day Pop.

Making a change: Simply this week she was seen with flowing caramel locks earlier than making a drastic change, however based mostly on her social media she implied it was an expertly match wig; pictured Could 12

Stause was seen gearing up for an additional day on set as she exited her white Porsche in a form-fitting pink costume that had one strap.

The previous Dancing With The Stars darling toted alongside a pair of clear heels as she made her approach via the car parking zone in extra snug studded sandals.

And she continued to attract consideration to her new chopped hair lower as she gently flicked her straight locks behind her ear to show outsized hoops.

Simply this week she was seen with flowing caramel locks earlier than making a drastic change, however based mostly on her social media she implied it was an expertly match wig.

She was joined by Heather, Amanza and Mary Fitzgerald as they posted up in the Oppenheim Group’s workplace on Sunset Boulevard.

And on a break from scenes, Chrishell took to her Instagram to joke that she regarded like Mary’s ‘doppelganger’ with her new hair, earlier than she headed off to E! Every day Pop the place she has been visitor internet hosting all week.

Heather, 33, — who’s quickly to be Mrs. Tarek El Moussa — made the trek to LA from her cozy Newport Seaside way of life in a head turning outfit.

The blonde magnificence wore her hair again in a low bun, and strutted her stuff in a stylish turtleneck mini costume made by Revolve and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Jaded: Amanza was seen in a one-sleeved jade inexperienced costume as she ready to movie a stroll up scene

She accentuated her statuesque legs with matching nude pumps and was seen making a pit cease at Earth Bar to get smoothies for the crew beforehand.

And Amanza wore a one-sleeved darkish jade costume with a excessive neck and tucked her raven tresses again in a tight ponytail with a pair of assertion earrings.

Not current on the shoot had been Maya Vander and present breakout star Christine Quinn who not too long ago welcomed her first little one dubbed ‘Child C,’ with husband Christian Richard.

Days in the past she was seen leaving work in a couture outfit with her bump proudly on show as she gushed: ‘Loopy to suppose this was simply 3 days earlier than I gave start leaving work. Mothers actually are superhero’s!’

The Netflix present about luxurious realtors in Los Angeles was picked up for seasons 4 and 5 in March.

And amid the women busy work schedule, Chrishelle’s love life has been a speaking level but once more, after it was revealed her ex Hartley married his girlfriend of lower than a 12 months Sofia Pernas.

Hartley and Pernas first met on the set of Younger And The Stressed earlier than he married Stause and so they flashed their wedding ceremony rings for the primary time on the MTV Film & TV Awards final weekend.

After opposing reviews surfaced that she was each ‘shocked’ and ‘not completely shocked’ by the whirlwind wedding ceremony, she took to her Instagram story to make clear that she was ‘booked and unbothered,’ whereas including that if she had one thing to say on the scenario it could come from her social media web page.

The This Is Us star and Stause had been married in 2017, however two years later he filed for divorce and the drama was seen taking part in out on Selling Sunset.

And as their divorce was finalized in February 2021, Stause discovered herself single but once more after her relationship with DWTS professional Keo Motsepe additionally got here to an finish.

The pair started courting in the autumn amid rumors she was romantic with her associate Gleb Savchenko (who was married on the time to Elena Samodanova) earlier than they cut up following the ‘heartbreaking’ lack of his mom in January.