Chrissy Teigen exits season 2 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever amid allegations of cyberbullying

American TV persona and model Chrissy Teigen would possibly perchance most probably properly now not be doing the voiceover for Netflix’s Never Dangle I Ever. Consistent with a sage in Fluctuate, the developing comes after it was printed that Teigen was fascinated by bullying of American model Courtney Stodden. The cookbook creator was to put aside the voiceover for a season two episode of the sequence. A spokesperson stated that there would perchance be recasting for the voiceover.

The publication stories that Stodden had just lately printed that Teigen was fascinated by her on-line bullying. After Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when he was 60 years mature, Teigen had despatched tauntful messages to Stodden, who was 16 years mature then. The bullying messages integrated “I can’t wait so that you can die.”

Deadline stories {that a} spokesperson for the display stated that it was Teigen who decided to step away from the converse goal in Never Dangle I Ever. Teigen had posted a prolonged apology thread on her Twitter sage on 13 Can even after Stodden had accused her of bullying. Since then, there have been no updates on the sage.

(*2*) Consistent with a sage in Fox Information, American actuality TV megastar Farrah Abraham has generally known as Teigen an ‘unfit individual to live inside the society.’ This comes after it was printed that Teigen had outmoded derogatory phrases for Abraham as properly on Twitter. The Teen Mom megastar stated that she has now not acquired an apology from Teigen to this stage. There was yet one more tweet about Lindsay Lohan from 2011 the place Teigen had impressed the actor to smash herself. Lohan’s mom Dina Lohan reacted to the tweet just lately when it surfaced once more. The 35-year-mature model has been a mirror on the Deliver the Humorous, a comedy competitors sequence. Married to John Epic, Teigen is the mum of two children. She final carried out the converse of the persona Hailey Posey inside the fascinating movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines which was launched in April 2021.