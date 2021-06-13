Christchurch mosque massacre victims slam Rose Byrne’s new film about the attack

The household of a girl killed throughout the Christchurch terror attack in 2019 are urging Rose Byrne to not star in a new film about the massacre.

The Australian actress, 41, has been forged as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in upcoming film They Are Us.

In accordance with The New Zealand Herald, the household of sufferer Linda Armstrong has contacted Rose and requested her to refuse the function.

‘It is too quickly’: Christchurch mosque massacre victims have urged Australian actress Rose Byrne (pictured) to refuse a task in a new film about the attack

The film follows Arden in the wake of the tragic Christchurch mosque shootings. At the time, Ms Ardern was recommended for her response to the two consecutive mass shootings.

‘We all know {that a} film being made about what occurred on that dreadful day is inevitable, nonetheless for now it’s too quickly,’ Linda’s nephew Kyron Gosse wrote.

‘It was solely 27 months in the past that I needed to google my aunt’s identify to see if she was alive or lifeless. It was solely 27 months in the past that I stood in her grave, decreasing her lifeless physique into the floor. Please, give us time.’

READ Also Halsey apologizes for sharing 'eating disorder' photo 'without a sufficient trigger warning' ‘This isn’t the story’: The Australian actress has been forged as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured) in upcoming film They Are Us

Kyron continued: ‘The time will come for this story to be informed. When the proper time does arrive, it can be crucial that the proper story is informed, a narrative that focuses on the true heroes of the day.’

‘Now isn’t the time, and this isn’t the story. Please, flip down the function and provides us time to heal.’

A petition has additionally been launched by households of the victims calling for manufacturing to be cancelled, and has obtained over 47,000 signatures to this point.

Letter: The household of sufferer Linda Armstrong has reportedly contacted Rose and requested her to refuse the function

‘The film centres white voices and subsequently will proceed to white-wash the horrific violence perpetrated in opposition to Muslim communities,’ the petition mentioned.

The Christchurch terrorist attack was carried out by gunman Brenton Tarrant who killed 51 individuals.

Tarrant entered the Al Noor Mosque as Friday prayers have been starting and opened hearth earlier than driving to Linwood Mosque on the different facet of the metropolis the place he continued capturing.

Tarrant, a white supremacist initially from Australia, was arrested a short while later.

He pleaded responsible to all fees and was sentenced to life imprisonment with out the risk of parole on August 27 this yr.