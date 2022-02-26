Sports

Christian Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in European Premier League

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At a stadium in north-west England, two opposing Ukrainian footballers hug before a kickoff, while teammates line up for a match wearing top flags displaying Ukrainian flags and messages: “No fighting.”

An hour earlier in West London, fans from Brentford and Newcastle gathered to applaud Christian Eriksen’s return to competitive football, eight months after he suffered a heart attack while playing in a European Championship.

Saturday was a touching, emotional and occasional day in the Premier League, marked by messages of solidarity from players and fans across the country in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Nowhere more so than at Goodison Park, where football – Manchester City beat Everton 1-0 to advance to the top six – seemed a bit trivial as City’s Alexander Jinchenko and Everton’s Vitali Mikolenko, two Ukrainian internationals, walked side by side. warmups and hugs.

Alexander Ginchenko of Manchester City, Ukraine, hugs Vitaly Micholenko of Everton, Ukraine, left, before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Alexander Ginchenko of Manchester City, Ukraine, hugs Vitaly Micholenko of Everton, Ukraine, left, before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
(AP Photo / John Super)

After taking their respective seats on the alternate benches, players were seen crying as “Hey Heavy, He’s My Brother” was played inside The Hollis’ Goodison Park. Everton players were adorned with Ukrainian flags.

Everton usually comes out for games in Goodison with the theme “Z-Cars” which has an air raid siren. Not this time, as a sign of respect.

At Old Trafford, where Manchester United drew 0-0 with Watford, players from both teams gathered behind a sign showing the word “peace” in different languages ​​before the start of the match.

And at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, Matty Cash scored the goal that sent Aston Villa to a 2-0 victory and marked it by taking off his jersey, sending a message to a teammate of the Polish national team that his club was playing football in Ukraine.

“Thomas Kedziora + Family,” it read, “Stay strong, my brother.”

Eriksen, meanwhile, came on as a substitute for Brentford’s 52nd-minute 2-0 win over Newcastle, signaling a return to competitive action that many probably thought would never happen after the fall of the field when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last year.

Eriksen has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which means he had to leave Inter Milan for Serie A due to Italian rules.

With the arrival of Eriksen, the players of Newcastle also joined in the applause.

“I’m a happy person,” Ericsson said. “It’s a great feeling to go through what I’ve given, to come back.”

Foden is the winner

City beat Everton late, with Phil Foden scoring in the 62nd minute.

The champions have a six-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, who have one game in hand and are out of league action in this round due to their involvement in the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

It could have been different if City midfielder Rodri had given Everton a penalty in stoppage time for touching the ball with his outstretched right hand. The incident went on video review, and there was not enough evidence to show it conclusively that it hit him in one part of the hand that qualified a handball call.

“I have a 3-year-old daughter at home who can tell you it was a punishment,” said Everton manager Frank Lampard.

Scoring combination

It’s official: Harry Kane and Son Hyung-min are now the deadliest combination in Premier League history.

It was the 37th time the pair had conceded a goal in the league when Sean ran a great long pass from Kane to create a great finish for Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Leeds.

This surpassed the 36 goals scored by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for Chelsea in their Premier League.

Tottenham have become the latest team to break through Leeds’ fragile defense, having now scored 20 goals in five games in February. This is the official goal record for one month in the Premier League.

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevsky and Harry Kane scored in the first 27 minutes and Leeds players scored at half time and full time.

Religion fight

With their defeat, Everton, Leeds and Brentford dragged further into the relegation battle.

They occupied three places directly above the relegation zone but were close to being caught near Burnley from third to last, whose form and results continued to improve with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Burnley were one point behind Everton and two points ahead of the next-to-last Watford, who were lucky against Man United as Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post and a goal was disallowed for a narrow offside.

United are in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but have played three more matches.

Norwich lost 2-0 to Southampton last Friday.

