Christian student sues Miami school for religious discrimination

1 day ago
A conservative law group has announced it will sue a Christian child’s school for failing to take alleged harassment seriously.

The student, 14, complained that he was ridiculed by both teachers and students for his public practice of Christianity at Meter Academy. The student body Dhillon Law Group specifically claims that the teenager was ridiculed by his science teacher in front of other students for his beliefs. He was also falsely accused of plotting to shoot at a school by other students, which law enforcement took seriously until the report was classified as a prank.

“Imagine being falsely accused of threatening to shoot at a school. Law enforcement has concluded that he is being pranked by fellow students, but that has not stopped many parents from spreading false accusations online,” said Matthew Sorelson, a partner at Dhillon Law Group.

After-school ‘devil club’ takes new targets in persecution: Christian club for children

The student was fired for 10 days after the allegations were made, and Sorelson said those who made false statements failed to be punished.

The student also carried a Bible with him to school, which, according to the lawsuit, was a source of ridicule. The Dhillon Law Group said the school violated multiple laws by failing to protect students and ignoring requests from parents to look into the matter of harassment.

The student is “feeling something that no American should ever feel,” said Harmeet K, managing partner of Dhillon Law Group. Dhilon 6

He went on to say, “This is just another example of how blatant violations of his First Amendment rights have become in our education system.”

Meter Academy did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment on the case.

