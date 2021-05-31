Christian Wilkins backstage at Australian Fashion Week as he models for Romance Was Born

Christian Wilkins was working his mannequin angels at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 on Monday.

The mannequin, 26, was backstage at the Romance Was Born present, getting his make-up touched up.

The son of leisure reporter Christian Wilkins had his lengthy, blonde hair pulled again with a slim headband.

For make-up, the mannequin had on a muted palette, with porcelain pores and skin and a contact of lipgloss, together with metallic purple eye-shadow.

Christian wore a military-style cropped, black jacket with gold accents and ornate buttons.

He added a easy gray jumper and wide-legged beige pants, and regarded each ounce the affected person skilled.

Earlier, Christian turned heads as he confirmed off his bulging biceps whereas arriving at the occasion.

The blond actor wore a voluminous Palomo Spain puffball skirt over a pair of trousers and a revealing halter neck ribbed high.

He added a pair of silver and gray sneakers, and wore a dainty necklace alongside his collarbone.

The Pantene ambassador lapped up the eye, throwing his lengthy blond locks round as he preened and posed for the cameras.

The Sydney-based TV character and socialite not too long ago turned his attentions to appearing.

Christian debuted his bleached white hair and eyebrows in August, whereas filming Stan Unique sequence Eden in Byron Bay.