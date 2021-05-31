Christian Wilkins shows off incredible bulging biceps and ripped physique while modelling a skirt



His father Richard is one among Australia’s most well-known Showbiz veterans.

However Christian Wilkins is nicely on his option to turning into the subsequent large star within the Wilkins clan.

The son of the Immediately Additional host turned heads as he confirmed off his bulging biceps and ripped physique while attending Afterpay Australian Trend Week 2021 in Sydney on Monday.

Mr Muscle groups! Christian Wilkins confirmed off his incredible bulging biceps and ripped physique while modelling a puffball skirt at Australian Trend Week in Sydney on Monday

The blond mannequin and actor wore a voluminous Palomo Spain puffball skirt over a pair of trousers and a revealing halter neck ribbed high.

The Pantene ambassador lapped up the eye, throwing his lengthy blond locks round as he preened and posed for the cameras.

The Sydney-based TV persona, 26, just lately revealed he feared he’d lose his job as Pantene’s first male ambassador in Australia attributable to a current hair mishap.

Christian was getting ready to shave his head after closely bleaching it for an performing position final yr when Pantene acquired in contact.

Standing fairly: Christian’s signature blond locks have been completely blow-dried straight for the occasion

Within the highlight: The Pantene ambassador lapped up the eye, throwing his lengthy blond locks round as he preened and posed for the cameras

Christian debuted his bleached white hair and eyebrows in August, while filming Stan Unique sequence Eden in Byron Bay.

‘I used to be midway via filming Eden when my hair was white and I admittedly was actually unhappy as a result of I assumed that I would not be capable of do it [work with Pantene],’ he informed Every day Mail Australia.

‘I simply assumed having my hair actually bleached to white that I must shave my head. I assumed there was no getting back from that,’ he added.

Christian defined: ‘My hair was so brittle and dry, it felt lifeless, and it had completely no life or something to it, and it felt like straw! I assumed that was the tip of that hair.’

Bleached: The son of Immediately Additional host Richard Wilkins was getting ready to shave his head after closely bleaching it for an performing position final yr (L) when Pantene acquired in contact. R: in Might 2020

‘I used to be so amazed that these remedies have been in a position to save my hair!’ Pantene determined to make use of his hair journey as the proper option to take a look at their new Miracle Remedies assortment

However when he raised his considerations with Pantene, they determined to make use of his hair journey as the proper option to take a look at their new Miracle Remedies assortment.

He used the product on his brittle, bleached hair and was amazed with the outcomes.

‘It labored! It appears attractive. I used to be so amazed that these three small remedies, realistically, have been in a position to save my hair,’ Christian boasted.

Talking of his well-known father, the previous Dancing with the Stars contestant mentioned: ‘He understands this ambassadorship as a result of I believe hair is giant identifier with out household, and with so many individuals.’

‘He’s actually proud to see how I’ve embraced that, and I suppose I’m following in his hair footsteps,’ he laughed.

While Christian is understood for his lengthy straight hair, his father is legendary for his bouffant ‘do – a throwback to his days as a pop star.

‘He’s actually proud’: While Christian is understood for his lengthy straight hair, his father Richard (proper) is legendary for his bouffant ‘do – a throwback to his days as a pop star

In the meantime, the mannequin mentioned it was ‘an absolute dream come true’ and ‘pinch-me second’ to be introduced as Pantene’s first male ambassador in January.

Christian, who got here out as homosexual in 2018, by no means shies away from daring colors, textures and patterns, pushing the envelope by way of each fashion and gender stereotypes.

He additionally usually wears gender-defying skirts and frocks.

‘Individuals used to name me a woman on a regular basis as a result of I used to be a homosexual man who was very flamboyant, and did dance and singing,’ he mentioned in 2020.