Christina Ricci joins cast of Keanu Reeves-led The Matrix 4, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith,

Actor Christina Ricci is the most recent addition to the star-studded cast of the unparalleled-anticipated fourth instalment within the Matrix franchise.

Warner Bros, the studio gradual the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie sequence, shared Ricci’s casting in a press gear issued to Choice.

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, moreover sides Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J Smith spherical out the strong.

Ricci has beforehand collaborated with Wachowski on 2008 movie Escape Racer.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-manufacturing, The Matrix 4 is written by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, primarily primarily based on characters created by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly.

The movie is location to premiere on 22 December, 2021 in theatres and on US streaming platform HBO Max.