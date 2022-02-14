Christina Yuna Lee, 35, Stabbed To Death After Being Followed Home In Chinatown – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown.

The suspect is undergoing an evaluation at Bellevue Hospital, and charges are pending.

Police say he stalked 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee and followed her inside her Chrystie Street apartment building.

“He followed her up all six flights, and she never knew he was there,” said Brian Chin, the building owner.

Chin said after Lee opened her apartment door, the suspect pushed his way inside. That’s when neighbors heard screaming and called 911.

Police said there appears to be no prior connection between Lee and her killer.

“She did not do anything wrong. She did not deserve this,” Chin said.

When police arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the apartment. The Emergency Services unit was called to help.

“That door is solid steel, double-sided steel. It kept the SWAT team out for five minutes,” said Chin.

Once responders got inside, Lee was found in the bathroom with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We can’t protect against monsters like this, no matter how much we invest,” said Chin. “It comes down to our elected officials.”

Security experts say when traveling after dark, try to walk in well lit areas with someone else or in groups, and always check your surroundings.

“Trust our guts. If you see someone on the block that you’re not completely familiar with, especially in the middle of the night, cross the street, get on your phone,” Joe Fox, a retired NYPD chief, told CBS2.

A motive for the attack remains unclear, and the suspect’s name has not been released.

READ Also  MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sues Jan. 6 panel over subpoena for phone records

