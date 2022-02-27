Christina Yuna Lee update: Prayer vigil held in Chinatown nearly 2 weeks after deadly apartment stabbing



CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — A prayer vigil was held Saturday for the woman who was murdered in her Chinatown apartment nearly two weeks ago.

Christina Yuna Lee was headed home on Sunday, February 13, when a man followed her inside and stabbed her 40 times.

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Chinatown.

Organizers say Saturday’s vigil was to help the community heal and find hope.

It took place at the Sara D. Roosevelt Park basketball court in Chinatown.

People of all faiths and backgrounds were welcomed to join.

The family of Lee is also raising money for charity in her honor.

Family of Christina Yuna Lee, woman killed in Chinatown raising money in her honor

Relatives set up the GoFundMe for Lee a week after her death, and it has already surpassed $340,000.

