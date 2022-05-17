Christine Quinn confirms ‘Selling Sunset’ return

Christine Quinn confirms ‘Promoting Sundown’ return



Christine Quinn might be again on “Promoting Sundown” regardless of not working for the Oppenheim Group.

“I really like the present,” she advised Us Weekly whereas selling her new e book, “The right way to Be a Boss B*tch,” Tuesday. “The present is, like, my No. 1 [and] everybody is aware of that, however we simply should get artistic now as a result of I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group.

“… Possibly it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Quinn teased that there may now be a “actually attention-grabbing dynamic” amongst her and her former co-workers.

“I’m not going anyplace,” she advised the journal. “Like, I’ll all the time be on tv. I’m not going anyplace. It’s similar to, let’s have enjoyable with this now.”

The Netflix character, 33, got here beneath fireplace for lacking the true property actuality present’s reunion earlier this month, claiming she had examined optimistic for COVID-19. Her castmates Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald accused her of mendacity merely to get out of it.

Quinn, nevertheless, claimed she had “terminated” her contract with the Oppenheim Group earlier than the reunion taped.

“In fact there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks in the past previous to filming. I’ve my very own firm now lol,” she commented on a TikTok video, which is odd contemplating now she says she is returning to the present.

It’s unclear how her co-stars really feel about her return, as they’ve been feuding along with her for practically the complete collection.

Oppenheim Group co-boss Jason Oppenheim didn’t specify how Quinn left the company, however her profile not exists on the brokerage’s web site.

“Proper now, there’s not a spot for her on the Oppenheim Group,” Oppenheim, 45, defined on the reunion. “Now, sooner or later, if she takes actual property critically, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on issues … there’s numerous causes the place I might contemplate her having a spot on the Oppenheim Group.”