Christmas Day home invasion turns deadly in Southampton

2 mins ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) — Southampton Town Police responded Christmas morning to a home invasion at house in North Sea.

Inside the home they found a victim of a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

