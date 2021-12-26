Christmas Jackpot: Powerball worth an estimated $400 million for Saturday drawing



NEW YORK (WABC) — Looking for some extra Christmas cash? Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $400 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo