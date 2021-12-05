Christmas Tree Questions? Ask the Mayor of Rockefeller Center.

For two decades, Corel Jones has been the chief greeter in one of the busiest plazas in Midtown Manhattan. The business card issued by his company reflects his status: “CJ Mayor of Rockefeller Center.”

And every winter, as countless visitors come to see the Christmas tree outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Mr. Jones basically becomes a tree gatekeeper.

In New York City, where the gatekeepers traditionally do everything from security guards to trustees, Mr. Jones, 59, holds one of the most prestigious positions in the business. From now until the tree comes down in early January, he will give all the details to those who ask about it: that this year’s edition is a 79-foot-tall Norwegian spruce from Maryland adorned with 50,000 lamps and a star filled with crystals. Which weighs about one and a half tons.

If they inquire further, he will tell them that the tree is about 90 years old and was cut down “at the end of life”.