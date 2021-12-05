Christmas Tree Questions? Ask the Mayor of Rockefeller Center.
For two decades, Corel Jones has been the chief greeter in one of the busiest plazas in Midtown Manhattan. The business card issued by his company reflects his status: “CJ Mayor of Rockefeller Center.”
And every winter, as countless visitors come to see the Christmas tree outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Mr. Jones basically becomes a tree gatekeeper.
In New York City, where the gatekeepers traditionally do everything from security guards to trustees, Mr. Jones, 59, holds one of the most prestigious positions in the business. From now until the tree comes down in early January, he will give all the details to those who ask about it: that this year’s edition is a 79-foot-tall Norwegian spruce from Maryland adorned with 50,000 lamps and a star filled with crystals. Which weighs about one and a half tons.
If they inquire further, he will tell them that the tree is about 90 years old and was cut down “at the end of life”.
“We will never kill a tree in its prime,” Mr Jones told a visitor on Wednesday as he slammed into workers erecting equipment for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
In addition to the tree questions, he makes a nonstop litany field of other requests: directions to the store, restaurant recommendations, and, most urgently, where is the bathroom? (He directs inquiries into the toilets at 30 Rock’s Underground Concours.)
The way an experienced banquet host works in the room at Mr. Jones Plaza, enthusiastically zips up.
“Is everything alright?” He asked visitors on Wednesday. “Is everyone okay? Ladies, are you okay?”
Mr Jones’ nickname, CJ, is engraved on the name tag pinned to his Sharp Gray suit, which matches his hat and silver tie. And his cartoon – “Mayor of the Rock” – has Rockefeller Center holiday maps with pictures of organizations like NBC, Rainbow Room and Rockets.
The job allows him to meet the president and appear in front of television cameras, from spots on “Today” to stacking with Dan Icroid and dancing with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”
30 Pedro Francisco, the gatekeeper in the rock lobby, said, “He is more than a gatekeeper or a greeter. “His personality is on display here – he’s part of the Rockefeller Center fabric.”
Mr. Francisco said Mr. Jones knows most of the key people working at NBC Studios, including programs such as “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live.”
“He knows all the movers and shakers who work here, celebrities, business titans, ‘Today’ show people,” he said. Said Francisco. “It’s all because of his personality and having his finger on the pulse of what’s going on. They all stop picking things up from him.”
The famous brushes are great, Mr. Jones said, but there is also the collection of tree clippings to give to the crowd every winter. And no matter who he meets at work, his partner Evelyn keeps him humble.
“Jobs never cross my mind,” he said, “because when I get home she says, ‘You’re the mayor of the Rockefeller Center, but when you get home you’re just a CJ.'”
Mr Jones, a lifelong Brooklyn resident who now lives in Flatbush, said he grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and wanted to get into politics but eventually avoided it because “it’s a dirty business.”
“It never works,” he said. “But in a way it happened, because now I am the mayor of this place.”
Min. Jones graduated from the New York School of Printing in Manhattan (now known as the High School of Graphic Communication Arts) and worked for a time in a professional printing company.
“I couldn’t get the ink under my nails,” he said, “so I let go.”
He accepted a job as a security guard at the Peninsula Hotel before moving to the Coat Check Room at the University Club of New York and then worked his way to the door.
After two decades at the club, Rob Spear, chief executive of the Tishman Spare real estate firm that owns the Rockefeller Center, asked Mr Jones if he would like to work there. Mr Jones initially refused.
“I turned down the job because I didn’t want to sit behind a desk,” he said. “But when they told me I would greet people outside, I knew I had to take it.”
He said, “The hospitality business fits my personality very well.
An avid sports fan, Mr. Jones said he pays his dues as a supporter of the frequently struggling Mets and Jets. Once a fan of the Knicks, he changed his allegiance to the Brooklyn Nets because his home, the Barclays Center, is closer to his own.
Mr Jones has a daughter and two grandchildren, one 11 years old and the other seven months old. He said the girls spent a lot of his free time.
“My weekends are spent with my grandchildren doing quality things for my wife,” he said.
Mr Jones described the holiday season as particularly sweet, after a coronavirus epidemic reduced last year’s turnout and forced tree lighting ceremonies to be closed to the public.
“Last year there was an epidemic when there was only me and the pigeons – it was a ghost town,” he said. “But tourists are coming back. A lot of people in New York complain about the crowds, but they don’t realize how much the city is dependent on tourists. We assume them. We want to share this great city with all of us. “
Nonstop bopping from one group of visitors to another, it was difficult for him to survive.
“I’m sorry,” he said, “but you should show up as mayor.”
He told a woman inquiring about the Lego store that he had walked from the plaza to Fifth Avenue and 51st Street.
“Where’s the giant Menorah?” One woman asked through her face mask. Mr. Jones led her to Fifth Avenue, 59th Street.
When Maribel Abreu, a visitor from North Carolina, asked where her family would see the tree lights, Mr. Jones advised them to rest for a few hours and walk to the entrance of the 50th Street of the Plaza.
He then playfully stopped the flow of passers-by so that she could take family photos. Ms. Abreu also drew him into the picture.
Manhattan photographer Neil Loner stopped to say hello.
“He’s a great spokesman for this place because he’s very good at people,” Mr. Loner said of Mr. Jones.
Nicole Nives and her grandmother, Abby Nives, visiting from Montclair, NJ, asked Mr. Jones for a free postcard each year for the Rockefeller Center offer.
He went to the 30 Rock lobby to replenish his supplies and soon returned with his cards. He said he usually pays up to ,000 40,000 each holiday season.
“I got the best job in the world,” he said. “I have met people from over 100 countries. Many of them come back years later and thank me for sending them to some restaurant or store. That makes me feel better. ”
#Christmas #Tree #Questions #Mayor #Rockefeller #Center
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.