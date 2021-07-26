Christmas Trees Scorched by Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

Farms like Mr. Hemphill’s dot the country roads southwest of Portland. But now he said, “There’s nothing left.

Climate change was already having an impact, even before the last heat wave. A recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture found that between 2015 and 2020, the area of ​​state where Christmas trees grow fell by 24%, as wildfires and drought reduced the number of people living in the state. harvest.

Over the same period, the average cost of Oregon’s trees – which are sold primarily on the West Coast – nearly doubled, according to the report, from around $ 18 to $ 31 each.

When Mr. Hemphill took over the family farm in 2010, his father and uncle had already been growing trees for 26 years. But they’ve never experienced anything like the weather conditions Mr Hemphill, 43, now faces.

Growing up, he said, rainfall was abundant – and predictable – during the key growing season in early July. While the rain may have disrupted the Fourth of July celebrations, it fed the trees when they needed it most. But this July 4th, like all the others in his most recent memory, was hot and dry.