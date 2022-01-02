Christopher Masterson Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Christopher Masterson’s Net Worth and Salary?

Christopher Masterson is an American actor and DJ who has a net worth of $10 million dollars. He is best known for his work on the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle”, appearing in 118 of the show’s 151 episodes between 2000 and 2006. He has also appeared in episodes of such shows as “The Pretender,” “That ’70s Show,” “The Dead Zone,” “White Collar,” and “Haven.” Masterson’s film credits, meanwhile, include “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “American History X,” “Scary Movie 2,” and “Intellectual Property.” He is the younger brother of actor Danny Masterson.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Christopher Masterson was born on January 22, 1980 on Long Island, New York to insurance agent Peter and manager Carol. His older brother is Danny, who’s also an actor and DJ. Additionally, Masterson has two half-siblings, also both actors: Jordan and Alanna.

Masterson made his professional acting debut as a child in 1988, appearing in the television film “Hiroshima Maiden.” Four years later, he played the younger version of Campbell Scott’s character in Cameron Crowe’s romantic comedy “Singles.” In 1993, Masterson appeared as a young Avery Brown in an episode of the sitcom “Murphy Brown.”

Television Career

Masterson had something of an early breakthrough in 1994, when he appeared on three television programs. In addition to playing Lewis Bing in an episode of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” he had a main role as Sawyer Matson on the family drama series “The Road Home.” Alongside R. J. Williams and Bianca Lawson, Masterson also served as a cohost of the entertainment magazine show “What’z Up?,” which focused on teen issues. Throughout the remainder of the 90s, he appeared in episodes of a number of shows, such as the legal thriller series “The Client”; the fantasy drama “Touched by an Angel”; the action drama “The Pretender”; and the crime series “Millennium.”

In 2000, Masterson landed his best-known role: Francis, the troublemaking older brother of Frankie Muniz’s titular character on the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” He played this character over the show’s seven seasons through 2006, appearing in 118 episodes as part of the main cast. For his work, he shared the YoungStar Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast with his costars. While still on “Malcolm in the Middle,” Masterson guest-starred in three episodes of the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” appearing alongside his brother Danny. He also appeared on the science-fiction series “The Dead Zone,” and lent his voice to five episodes of the animated series “The Wild Thornberrys.” In 2003, he starred in MTV’s modern-day adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel “Wuthering Heights.” Masterson’s other television credits have included episodes of the police procedural “White Collar”; the TBS sitcom “Men at Work”; and the supernatural drama series “Haven,” loosely based on the Stephen King novel “The Colorado Kid.”

Film Career

In the mid 90s, Masterson appeared in the swashbuckling adventure film “Cutthroat Island,” starring Matthew Modine, Geena Davis, and Frank Langella. He also had a bit part in Michael Cimino’s final film, “Sunchaser,” starring Woody Harrelson, Jon Seda, and Anne Bancroft. In 1997, Masterson had a notable role as the younger brother of Dermot Mulroney’s character in the romcom “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and also costarred in the horror anthology film “Campfire Tales.” He closed out the decade with supporting roles in two 1998 dramas: “Girl” and “American History X.”

Masterson began the 2000s with a starring role in the direct-to-video fantasy action-adventure film “Dragonheart: A New Beginning,” a sequel to the 1996 film “Dragonheart.” In the film, he played Geoffrey, an orphan at a monastery who dreams of becoming a knight. Masterson had another major role the following year, appearing alongside Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Tim Curry, Shawn and Marlon Wayans, and Chris Elliott in the supernatural parody sequel film “Scary Movie 2.” His next starring role came in 2005, when he played the character Zach in the independent disaster film “Waterborne.” The year after that, Masterson starred alongside Lyndsy Fonseca and his “Malcolm in the Middle” costar Bryan Cranston in “Intellectual Property.” His subsequent credits included “The Art of Travel,” “Made for Each Other,” “Impulse,” “Chapman,” “Bad Roomies,” and the Netflix thriller “Beneath the Leaves,” starring Doug Jones and Mira and Paul Sorvino.

Personal Life

From 1999 to 2007, Masterson was in a relationship with actress Laura Prepon, who starred alongside his brother on “That ’70s Show.” Later, Masterson dated actress Yolanda Pecoraro; the two married in 2019, and had a daughter named Chiara in April of 2021.

Like his brother Danny, Masterson is an adherent of Scientology. Additionally, the brothers have invested in a number of restaurants together.

Real Estate

Previously, Masterson owned a 1939 traditional-style home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles with his then-girlfriend Laura Prepon. The 4,801-square-foot abode boasted four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and included a mahogany-paneled library, formal gardens, and a horseshoe driveway. The house sold for $2.28 million in 2008.