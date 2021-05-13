Christopher Meloni spotted filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in New York City

Christopher Meloni was spotted again at work filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor was spotted strolling by means of the Massive Apple set on Wednesday afternoon as filming continues on the hit spin-off.

Meloni returned as Elliot Stabler again in April in an episode of the long-running Law & Order: Particular Victims Unit, that lead into this new spin-off Organized Crime.

Elliot is again: Christopher Meloni was spotted again at work filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in New York City

The actor was spotted in an all-black ensemble, sporting a black shirt underneath a black leather-based jacket.

He additionally had a silver chain with a cross dangling round his neck, with a set of black headphones whereas holding what seemed to be a script as he walked by means of set.

Meloni accomplished his look with black pants and black boots as manufacturing continued on the spin-off.

Chris’ look: The actor was spotted in an all-black ensemble, sporting a black shirt underneath a black leather-based jacket

Resting up: In between take, he kicked again in a director’s chair and donned a masks as required by ongoing pandemic protocols

Meloni starred as Detective Elliot Stabler on the primary 12 seasons of Law & Order: Particular Victims Unit, because the accomplice to Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.

His character was written off the present as placing in his retirement papers to the NYPD, although he in the end returned to the police power with this new spin-off.

Stabler and Benson had their long-awaited reunion through the April 1 episode of SVU, which was adopted immediately by the debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

12 seasons: Meloni starred as Detective Elliot Stabler on the primary 12 seasons of Law & Order: Particular Victims Unit, because the accomplice to Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson

Fan favourite: He returned to the franchise to star in his personal spin-off additionally from the secure of Dick Wolf

The present follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime, ‘after a devastating private loss.’

‘Stabler will goal to rebuild his life as a part of a brand new elite process power that’s taking aside the town’s strongest felony syndicates one after the other,’ in line with the outline.

Meloni leads a forged that additionally consists of Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, with the present airing Thursday nights at 10 PM on NBC.

Return: The present follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime, ‘after a devastating private loss’

New workforce: Meloni stars in the present with Danielle Moné Truitt

On the beat: Meloni and Truitt engaged in some motion sequences for the brand new episode of their drama

Profitable comeback: Meloni leads a forged that additionally consists of Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, with the present airing Thursday nights at 10 PM on NBC

NBC introduced earlier this month that they’ve given the inexperienced mild for yet one more Law & Order spin-off entitled Law & Order: For the Protection.

The present will take an unbiased look inside a felony protection agency, whereas placing, ‘the legal professionals underneath the microscope, together with the felony justice system with each week delivering the promise of a up to date morality story.’

Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) will function showrunner and govt producer, together with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is filmed on the streets of New York City like its predecessors Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU