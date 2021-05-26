CHRISTOPHER STEVENS on TV: The Great British Jaffa Cake Off? That really does take the biscuit

Bake Off: The Professionals

Some controversies are a minimum of value discussing. Was David Tennant a greater Physician than Tom Baker (no, he wasn’t), and when was the final British Eurovision entry you may really hum (I would say Engelbert Humperdinck’s Love Will Set You Free in 2012).

Different questions are past debate. There is a proper reply and a flawed one. And a kind of is Jaffa Truffles: cake or biscuit?

They’re muffins. After all they’re muffins. They’re product of sponge, they’ve a jammy orange topping and a chocolate glaze — that is a cake. Do not be confused by their measurement. Being small is irrelevant: if measurement was all that mattered, Kylie Minogue can be a biscuit, too.

The argument is settled, however Bake Off: The Professionals (C4) insisted on reopening it anyhow. Six pairs of pastry cooks had been challenged by judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin to create a brand new design for Jaffa Truffles. None of the contestants tried to make their confections extra biscuity. Most of them went continental, with Jaffa patisserie and Jaffa mille feuille.

Bake Off: The Professionals insisted on reopening the age-old Jaffa Truffles debate

There was lots of mousse, and even ‘gold chocolate’ — white choc swirled with caramel. Somebody tried a Jaffa Swiss roll. My fillings ached, simply from watching. However the adjudicators had been impressed by none of it. ‘Dry, dry, dry, dry,’ complained Cherish. ‘It is dry,’ she added, in case her message had been missed.

However a minimum of she was prepared to style it. Surveying the subsequent platter, she shuddered and stated: ‘It seems a little bit of a automotive crash.’ Benoit was no simpler to please. ‘Boring, boring, boring,’ he complained.

For all their complaints, the customary was plainly very good. And that is the drawback with Bake Off: The Professionals — they’re all too good. ‘Make good or make twice,’ murmured one cake craftsman, inadvertently serving up an oven-ready catchphrase.

Drama and catastrophe need to be artificially created in the studio, with unimaginable time constraints. I believe the crew additionally flip up the warmth, actually, to soften the delicate creations. In the second spherical, the groups needed to construct elaborate buildings from spun sugar, load them with dozens of muffins and carry them throughout the studio.

Comfortable underwear of the night time: Brooklands curators Alex and Vicky, unpacking packing containers from storage on Secrets and techniques Of The Transport Museum (Yesterday), found a wartime RAF Bomber Command uniform . . . with a pair of lengthy johns. Cosy!

‘The specter of centrepiece collapse is in every single place,’ gasped presenter Tom Allen — and, after all, that was what the producers wished. Each time the sugar scaffolds cracked and a meringue tumbled to the flooring, cameras zoomed in as in the event that they’d noticed a mouse.

The theme for this problem was to assemble Wimbledon tableaux with strawberries and cream. That raises one other sticky controversy: is the strawberry really a berry? Plant scientists declare that, as a result of it has so many seeds, it’s really a ‘a number of fruit’.

I am staying out of that debate. It is much more perplexing than the Eurovision Music Contest.

Hospital (BBC2) ended on an equally mind-bending puzzle, as little Henry celebrated his birthday . . . 4 months after he was born. Actually, the celebration hats marked his due date, the day Henry was meant to make his first look. He was greater than 17 weeks untimely, born at 22 weeks and 6 days, and his mother and father spent the subsequent 100 days dwelling at the hospital whereas he was in neonatal intensive care.

Simply 190g or 6.7oz when he was born, Henry’s survival was a medical miracle. So, too, was the operation to stave off blindness, with injections into his eyeballs.

Different scenes had been heartbreaking. No sympathy might ever be sufficient to consolation the couple whose child was stillborn, after she died at 37 weeks. This collection typically has to steadiness pleasure and tragedy. The poles had been by no means additional aside than on this episode.