Chrome 91.0.4472.134 APK for Android – Download



The most popular web browser around the world. You can easily say that whoever is using a Windows PC is probably using Google Chrome for browsing. And that didn’t stop there. With smartphone use on the rise, Chrome for Android has been updated vigorously to stay user-friendly and Bug-free.

Google Chrome is specially designed for Android mobiles. It lets you personalized news articles, quick links to your favorite sites, downloads, and Google Search and Google Translate built-in. It has an Incognito mode that allows you to browse privately without saving your history. UC Browser also has the same features.

Chrome offers a synchronization feature that allows you to use multiple devices, by signing in you can access your passwords, bookmarks, and all other settings. It offers a high level of security by its built-in Google safe browsing; it shows you a warning when you try to open malware sites or files. Chrome also offers you to search by speaking by its Google voice search option and searching through images. It translator can translate the web page of any language to your language with a single press of a button. Mobile data can save in chrome that compresses all the files. Download this browser now to enjoy the best browsing experience.

You can do a lot of diverse items with a Chrome browser. Our favorite turned out to be the easy page saving feature. With just a click of the displayed icon save the page instantly for later viewing. Google rolled out a new Download icon in December that lets Chrome’s mobile users save any content to the device and view it later from a ‘Downloads’ screen. An update rolling out now offers more convenient shortcuts to save stuff and view it later.

Chrome browser normally comes preinstalled but that may vary depending on your location. You can start by downloading the app from this link. But once you download the app you might get the latest version. You can also go to the Play store for the latest available versions of this app.