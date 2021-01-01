Chrome Browser settings have amazing features you change only one

Chrome Browser has a huge userbase across the world including India. So today we are going to tell you about the special features of this Chrome browser. For this you will not need to download any separate app, just make a change in the settings. Let us know about them.

Chrome browser safety shield

Chrome browser is widely used in computers, laptops and smartphones. During internet searching, many users get a virus in their device or there is a risk of hacking any of their apps. For this, a feature has been given in the settings of the browser, which increases the security of the browser.

For this, open Chrome browser on computer or laptop. After this, go to the option of Settings, where the option of Privacy and Security will be found in the left side, click on it. Now look in the middle of the screen, where there will be a click on the option of standard protection, its place is given at the top

Click on Enhanced protection option.

Non-essential apps will not be able to track location

Go to the Site Settings option by going inside the settings of Google Chrome, you can click on the location option to see which apps are tracking your location, users can also turn them off according to their convenience.

Within this setting, users can see who is accessing your camera, microphone and notifications etc. They can also be blocked with the help of these options.

Apart from this, if users want, they can delete the search history of the browser by going to the settings. For this, click on the option of three dots given on the right side of the browser. After that go to the option of three settings. Scrolling down there, you will get the option to delete browser history.





