Chrono vs Xayne vs Misha: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fireside affords a amount of sport modes and challenges for avid gamers to rep half in.

The Manufacturing facility Trouble is a customized room mode created by fashionable YouTubers. On this mode, two avid gamers will land on a rooftop and battle in the direction of each different with their fingers or melee weapons. The ultimate man standing will handle shut the match. Players can use any in-sport character on this mode.

This textual content compares three fashionable Free Fireside characters – Chrono, Misha, and Xayne – to resolve who’s basically the most straightforward rep for the Manufacturing facility Trouble in the recreation.

Inspecting Chrono, Xayne and Misha in Garena Free Fireside

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fireside

Skill: Time Turner

Talent: Lively

Chrono has an brisk ability referred to as Time Turner. At its default degree (degree 1), this ability creates a pressure discipline that blocks opponents from doing 600 injury. Players can shoot at their enemies when for the length of the pressure discipline. Their scoot tempo furthermore will improve by 5%. The outcomes ultimate for three seconds and comprise a 200-second cooldown.

At its most degree, Time Turner improves the participant’s scoot tempo by 15%. The outcomes ultimate for 8 seconds and comprise a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne in Garena Free Fireside

Skill: Xtreme Stumble upon

Talent: Lively

Xayne has an brisk ability referred to as Xtreme Stumble upon. At its execrable degree, this ability grants the participant 80 HP for a restricted time. It furthermore will improve injury to gloo partitions and shields by 40%. The outcomes ultimate for ten seconds with a 150-second cooldown.

At its optimum degree (degree 6), Xtreme Stumble upon affords 100% injury to gloo partitions and shields. In the meantime, the cooldown length lasts for 100 seconds.

Misha

Misha in Garena Free Fireside

Skill: Afterburner

Talent: Passive

Misha’s passive ability is smartly-known as Afterburner. At its default degree, this ability will improve the driving tempo by 5%. The injury taken whereas in a car is furthermore lowered by 5%.

At its best possible degree, Afterburner will improve driving tempo by 20%. The injury taken whereas in a car is furthermore lowered by 30%.

Verdict: Who’s basically the most straightforward character for the Manufacturing facility Trouble?

Free Fireside avid gamers might not be prepared to make use of Misha’s ability in the Manufacturing facility Trouble as a result of it is automobile-connected. Players simply is not going to wish automobiles in the matter as they’re going to merely land on a roof to battle yet another participant.

Xayne and Chrono are better decisions for the Manufacturing facility Trouble. Whereas Xayne affords further HP to the participant, Chrono affords a pressure discipline that may perhaps furthermore furthermore be utilized as a defensive shield for the length of fistfights.

Manufacturing facility Trouble avid gamers can, due to this fact, buy between Xayne and Chrono in accordance with their participating fashionable and choice.

Shriek: For the motive that Manufacturing facility Trouble is a customized room mode in Garena Free Fireside, the weapon of greater than a few totally is counting on the specific individual participant. The fights are as quickly as in a while 1v1, and the fashionable weapons veteran are melee and fists. This textual content compares the two characters in accordance with these standards.

Price In/ Price As much as Reply