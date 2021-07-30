CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021: Science And Commerce Results To Be Released On July 31

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021: 3.5 lakh students of Odisha Board are waiting for their 12th board results. Recently CHSE has announced the result declaration date.

New Delhi. The students of Odisha were waiting for the result for the last several days, finally the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has confirmed the date of declaration of 12th result. The Department of School and Mass Education had on July 28 confirmed that the result for class 12 Science and Commerce subjects would be declared on July 31, 2021. After the declaration of result, students of Science and Commerce stream will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of the board at orissaresults.nic.in.

Arts and Vocational stream result will not be released

Let us inform that no date has been confirmed by CHSE for the declaration of Odisha Arts stream and Vocational Studies results. In this regard, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the state government seeking some more time to release the results of Arts and Vocational Studies.

what did the chief minister say

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the cancellation of the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam and said that the health and safety of students is the topmost priority for the state government amid the second wave of corona pandemic. At the same time, he had also said that the results of the 12th examination will be decided and declared on the basis of the assessment formula.

Eagerly waiting for 3.5 lakh students

This year, around 3.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the release of their CHSE 12th result. The CHSE Odisha result has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in the internal examinations of class 10th, 11th and 12th.

more likely to result

Last year, a total of 74.95% students cleared the Odisha class 12th exam. This year, the board expects a pass percentage of more than 90%. It is worth noting that this year the examination was canceled due to the Corona epidemic and the result has been prepared on the basis of internal evaluation policy.