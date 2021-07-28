Chuck E. Weiss, Musician Who, in Love, Inspired a Hit Song, Dies at 76

Chuck E. Weiss, blues musician, club owner, and Los Angeles character immortalized in Rickie Lee Jones’ hit song, “Chuck E.’s in Love,” died July 20 at Cedars Hospital -Sinai from Los Angeles. He was 76 years old.

His brother, Byron, said the cause was kidney failure.

Mr. Weiss was a voracious musicologist, an encyclopedia of obscure jazz and early R&B artists, a widely recognized drummer, songwriter and rascal who in the mid-1970s came to Los Angeles from his native Denver with his friend the singer-songwriter Tom. Waits.

At the Troubadour, the venerable West Hollywood folk club, where Mr. Weiss worked for a time as a dishwasher, they met another young singer-songwriter, a former runaway named Rickie Lee Jones. Mr. Waits and Ms. Jones became an object and the three became inseparable as they strolled through Hollywood, stealing lawn ornaments and pranking people at music industry parties (like shaking hands with dip on their palms).

Ms. Jones’ song on Mr. Weiss, “Chuck E’s in Love”, was the opening song for her debut album, in 1979.

“Sometimes it seems like we’re real romantic dreamers stuck in the wrong time zone,” Ms. Jones told Rolling Stone in 1979, describing Mr. Weiss and Mr. Waits as family at the time.