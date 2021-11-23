Chun Doo-hwan, South Korea’s Most Vilified Ex-Military Dictator, Dies at 90



While his father, Chun Sang-woo, ran away from debt collectors and Japanese police officers (after pushing one of them out of the ring), his mother, Kim Jom-Moon, had high expectations of Do-Hwan, one of their four children. . When a Buddhist fortune teller predicted that her three front teeth would block the boy’s future glory, she ran to her kitchen and, according to “Chun Doo-Hwan: Man of Destiny,” pulled her out with a pair of tweezers. His post-coup character was published.

After completing vocational high school, Du-Hwan dropped out of college because he could not teach. Instead, he joined the Korea Military Academy, where he practiced boxing and led his soccer team as a goalkeeper. (As president, he would call the head coach of the South Korean national soccer team in the middle of the match to decide the game’s strategy.)

General Chun was serving as head of the Army’s intelligence command in late 1979, when Mr. Park was assassinated during a drinking party by the director of his intelligence agency, the KCIA. Min. Chun and his military allies – mostly officers like Mr. Roh who were from his native South East South Korea – arrested his boss and martial-law commander, Army Chief of Staff, General Jeong Seng-hwa, and sent his troops to Seoul to carry out a large-scale bloodless coup. Moved.

“It was a vicious revolt that had no purpose other than to satisfy Chun Du-hwan’s personal greed,” General Jeong later said. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Mr Chun placed the country under martial law, closed parliament and universities, and detained key dissidents, including two main opposition leaders, Kim Young-sam and Kim De-Jung. In May 1980, people in Guangzhou, Kim Dae-jung’s political home, shouted, “Down with Chun Do-hwan!” Protesting with such slogans.

The army entered with sticks and bayonets and started firing. Some protesters armed themselves with stolen weapons from police stations. At least 191 people, including 26 soldiers and police officers, were killed in the crackdown, according to official figures. The families of the victims said that the death toll was high.

False accusations of inciting Guangzhou uprising at the behest of North Korea Chun’s military junta later sentenced Kim Dae-jung to death.