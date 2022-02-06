Chunk of ice flies off vehicle, shatters car windshield in Ridgewood, New Jersey



RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) — Things could have ended so much worse for a driver in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

A chunk of ice shattered a windshield on Route 17 after it came flying off another vehicle.

No one was hurt, but if the ice had gone through the windshield, it could have ended in tragedy.

Police are using this incident as a reminder for people to clean off ice and snow from their vehicles.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11526789"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11526789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Christina Huang lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in public schools, and her hard work has paid off and is now law in New Jersey. CeFaan Kim reports on this story.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo