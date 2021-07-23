Chunky Pandey scares his girlfriends: Chunky Pandey Life Interesting facts: In addition to his professional career, many interesting things happened in his personal life.

Chunky Pandey Exclusive: Frightened by his friends, he used to hang out with his mother

Veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey has acted in many great films. He has caught the attention of the people with his excellent acting. In addition to his professional career, many interesting things happened in his personal life. Chunky Pandey has revealed in ‘Navbharat Times Online’ that he was dating three to four girlfriends at a time and also revealed what he did to deal with them.Speaking to Navbharat Times Online, Chunky Pandey said that he was dating three to four girlfriends at a time. Now the problem was how to get a girlfriend if he wanted to go to a party and event, so he always took his mother to parties and events. He said that in addition to parties and events, he would take his mother abroad for shows and shootings and tell his girlfriend that he had a mother, so he would take her with him. In this way, the fear of taking girlfriends along will end and no girlfriend will get angry.

Loves to buy girls clothes

Chunky Pandey further said that he likes to buy girls clothes. Talking about the reason behind it, he said that his mother wanted a daughter but had a son. After this his mother made him wear girls clothes for two years and thus he became very attached to girls clothes.

Happy in Ananya’s career

Speaking about his daughter Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey said that she is very lucky that she got such a good break at such a young age and was able to do a good job. When her daughter came into the industry, she was very afraid that people would adopt her. This is very important in Bollywood and people have accepted it. When he saw Ananya Pandey’s first film, he was sure that people would adopt him. He further said that I am very happy that Ananya Pandey is getting so much love. He wasn’t as happy about his career as he was about his daughter’s career. He does not interfere in his daughter’s career. Sometimes I give advice. It feels great when Ananya achieves something.

How did the name Chunky come about?

Chunky Pandey said about his name that his grandfather named him Suyash. His parents were doctors and a midwife cared for him, so she named him Chunky. I don’t know where he got this name from. His mother said he used to laugh a lot when the midwife called him Chunky. His name was Chunky since childhood. Chunky Pandey further said that when Pahalaj Nihalani gave him his first break, he wanted to change his name to Chunky but he did not like the name Suyash either. After this, he gave some names from Mahabharata or Ramayana, but the children liked the name Chunky very much, then they started playing this name.

