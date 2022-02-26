Churches in Ukraine, Russia delivering supplies to embattled citizens



A U.S.-based nonprofit is helping local churches on both sides of the conflict to provide supplies to hostile citizens as soon as war breaks out around them.

The US-based Slavic Gospel Association (SGA) is sending donations to a network of 40 churches, including 27 in Ukraine and 13 in Russia, working to provide food, winter clothing, blankets and medicine in the worst-hit areas. Intense

“The aid we’re sending is for both sides in the conflict,” Eric Mock, the cabinet’s vice president for the SGA, told Gadget Clock. “So, in other words, we are also sending aid to Russia because people there are fleeing the conflict to the east.”

The SGA has been around since 1934, but churches have been served more directly since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1991. Since 2014, the organization has been working with an established network of evangelical and Baptist churches that have been providing “rapid assistance to war zones” in eastern Ukraine, according to Mock.

The agency is currently assisting about 2,300 Ukrainian and Russian priests who are rushing to help in need.

In the first few days of the conflict, everyone was trying to “get out of the thick of the fire,” but now, Mock says, “they’re starting to get their feet wet.”

On Saturday, a Ukrainian priest was the first to drive to the battle zone to deliver aid to people’s homes.

For every $ 15 donated to SGA, “we can get those families a big bag of groceries through these local churches,” Mock said. That’s about 70% of the need at the moment, he estimates.

They are providing funds and blankets, food and other assistance “basically leaving only clothes on their backs”.

They are also offering “Family Survival Packs”, which include a significant amount of groceries, Advil and Tylenol, blankets and, in some cases, mattresses, as well as “various amounts of medical assistance”.

The SGA is still receiving grants, but Mock said the organization was able to send substantial grants to local pastors before the conflict. Now, they can focus on the supply chain.

However, Mock says they are doing more than that.

“I think it’s really important that we bring a message of hope. At the same time you’re bringing physical help,” he said. “It’s critical because when in the dark, lack of hope leads people to despair and give up.”