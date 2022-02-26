World

Churches in Ukraine, Russia delivering supplies to embattled citizens

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Churches in Ukraine, Russia delivering supplies to embattled citizens
Written by admin
Churches in Ukraine, Russia delivering supplies to embattled citizens

Churches in Ukraine, Russia delivering supplies to embattled citizens

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A U.S.-based nonprofit is helping local churches on both sides of the conflict to provide supplies to hostile citizens as soon as war breaks out around them.

The US-based Slavic Gospel Association (SGA) is sending donations to a network of 40 churches, including 27 in Ukraine and 13 in Russia, working to provide food, winter clothing, blankets and medicine in the worst-hit areas. Intense

“The aid we’re sending is for both sides in the conflict,” Eric Mock, the cabinet’s vice president for the SGA, told Gadget Clock. “So, in other words, we are also sending aid to Russia because people there are fleeing the conflict to the east.”

How to help the people of Ukraine: 3 ideas to give

The US-based Slavic Gospel Association is helping local churches to assist Ukrainian and Russian citizens in areas facing the most intense fighting.

The US-based Slavic Gospel Association is helping local churches to assist Ukrainian and Russian citizens in areas facing the most intense fighting.
(Slavic Gospel Association)

The SGA has been around since 1934, but churches have been served more directly since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1991. Since 2014, the organization has been working with an established network of evangelical and Baptist churches that have been providing “rapid assistance to war zones” in eastern Ukraine, according to Mock.

Students at an SGA-backed school pray in a basement during the shootings in Ukraine.

Students at an SGA-backed school pray in a basement during the shootings in Ukraine.
(Slavic Gospel Association)

The agency is currently assisting about 2,300 Ukrainian and Russian priests who are rushing to help in need.

READ Also  IPL 2021 Australian media legend Shane Warne called Villain to Ravichandran Ashwin Virender Sehwag asked why did Eoin Morgan sportsmanship die in 2019 World Cup Final

In the first few days of the conflict, everyone was trying to “get out of the thick of the fire,” but now, Mock says, “they’re starting to get their feet wet.”

On Saturday, a Ukrainian priest was the first to drive to the battle zone to deliver aid to people’s homes.

Ukraine: Leaders of the faith have shared their urgent concerns

For every $ 15 donated to SGA, “we can get those families a big bag of groceries through these local churches,” Mock said. That’s about 70% of the need at the moment, he estimates.

They are providing funds and blankets, food and other assistance “basically leaving only clothes on their backs”.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, people took refuge in the basement of a building in Kiev, Ukraine, while announcing a new attack.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, people took refuge in the basement of a building in Kiev, Ukraine, while announcing a new attack.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

They are also offering “Family Survival Packs”, which include a significant amount of groceries, Advil and Tylenol, blankets and, in some cases, mattresses, as well as “various amounts of medical assistance”.

The SGA is still receiving grants, but Mock said the organization was able to send substantial grants to local pastors before the conflict. Now, they can focus on the supply chain.

However, Mock says they are doing more than that.

“I think it’s really important that we bring a message of hope. At the same time you’re bringing physical help,” he said. “It’s critical because when in the dark, lack of hope leads people to despair and give up.”

#Churches #Ukraine #Russia #delivering #supplies #embattled #citizens

READ Also  Two Detroit teenagers arrested in triple homicide of 5-year-old boy and two adults
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment