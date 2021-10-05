CIA admits to losing informers

According to those who have read it, the warning was primarily aimed at frontline agency officers, people directly involved in recruiting and vetting sources. Cable reminded officers on the CIA case to focus not only on recruiting sources, but also on security issues, including investigating informants and evading adversarial intelligence services.

Cable’s reasons, according to people familiar with the document, were to prompt CIA case officials to think about steps they could take themselves to manage the informers who did a better job.

Former officials said there will be a greater focus on security and counterintelligence between both senior leaders and frontline personnel, especially when it comes to recruiting informers, whom CIA officers call agents.

“At the end of the day no one is going to be held responsible when things go south with an agent,” said Douglas London, a former agency operator. “Sometimes things are out of our control but there are also opportunities for carelessness and neglect and people in senior positions are never held responsible.”

Mr London said he was unaware of the cable. But his new book, “The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence,” argues that the CIA’s shift toward covert operations and paramilitary operations undermined traditional espionage that relied on securely recruiting and handling agents. does.

According to former officials, worldwide messages to CIA stations and bases that warn of disturbing trends or problems, or even counterintelligence problems, are not unheard of. Nevertheless, the memo outlining a specific number of informers arrested or killed by hostile forces is an unusual level of detail, indicating the importance of the current problems. Former officials said counter-intelligence officers generally prefer to keep such details a secret, even from the CIA’s broader workforce.

When asked about the memo, a CIA spokeswoman declined to comment.

Sheetal T. Patel, who last year became the CIA’s assistant director for counter-intelligence and heads that mission center, hasn’t been hesitant to send a sweeping warning to the CIA community of current and former officers.