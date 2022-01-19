CID TV show fame acp pradyuman aka shivaji satam not getting work during corona.

Tv oi-Prachi Dixit

Some of the in style and previous TV reveals of CID additionally comes. After ruling the TV viewers for a few years, the published of CID has been stopped on TV for the previous few years. The primary forged of CID can be lacking after the show’s closure. The primary face of CID has been Shivaji Satam.

Shivaji Satam performed the function of ACP Pradyuman on this show. Who grew to become the strongest hyperlink of the CID show for his type and thoughts. On the identical time, after so a few years, now the report is popping out that there is no such thing as a work with Shivaji Satam. He’s continuously in quest of work. Not too long ago, Shivaji Satam has expressed the ache of not working. Shivaji Satam, who has labored in CID TV show for 23 years, has no work at the moment.

Shivaji Satam, who performed a particular character in movies like Vaastav and Nayak, has revealed this in an interview. In an interview given to a web site, Shivaji Satam informed why he’s not getting work. Shivaji Satam mentioned that I’m getting unaccounted work, I can not say that. If I haven’t got work, I do not. Generally even half a job involves me, it’s not particular.