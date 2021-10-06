Cimafunk’s Quest to Build a Nación Down a Drain

Born and raised in Pinar del Río, a town west of Havana, Simafunk grew up listening to giants such as Morey, Bola de Nieve and Los Van Van and its charismatic singer Mayito Rivera. But he also encountered musicals beyond the island, especially on TV shows such as “De la Gran Essena”, where he featured Tom Jones, Phil Collins and Sting. On one of the new album’s signature tracks, “Esto es Cuba,” he describes the growing residents of Guantanamo who were able to watch live broadcasts of “Soul Train.” Because of the antenna of a nearby US naval base.

Cimafunk’s conservative family inspired him to study medicine, but supported him when he decided to move to Havana and pursue his musical ambitions. “At first I got into reggaeton because of the girls, and the fact that anyone with a sound card and microphone can do it,” he said. “Then I discovered Trova,” referring to an older genre centered on ballads. “Where I started writing my songs with more structure – very strange lyrics that no one understood – the stranger songs you wrote, the more catchy you were.”

Cimafunk’s debut album, “Terapia”, came out in 2017, stocked with neo-trova exoticism such as “Parar El Tiempo” and “Me Voy”, which draw from Nigerian Afropop and pylons, an Afro-Cuban carnival rhythm. Inspire is a dance-worthy live favorite. “Terapia” contained the seeds of the new album, and a mellow, ’70s soul groove. “El Elemento” (“The Nurture”) has completely transformed him into an international funk champion.

“I called it ‘El Elemento’ because making the album nourished me spiritually during the whole process of the pandemic,” Cimafunk said. He stated that he wanted the album to be a kind of descaraga, a term that in Cuba means both a musical jam and a release of accumulated emotional baggage.

“It’s about the connection between soul and body and the importance of release and loving yourself,” he explained.