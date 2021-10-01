Cincinnati Coach Luke Fikel on College Football Playoffs

Quarterback Desmond Ridder stayed at Cincinnati for one more season. How is that different from a year ago?

He is far more mature in understanding that he has to let the game come to him. He is much more adept at not trying to be perfect; In his sophomore year and junior year, he was trying to be and thinking he could be. But I think in their development, they’ve really kind of identified that you’re not going to be perfect, that if you have to take a shot and it’s not, take what you have a chance to do.

This is where he has shown his growth more than anything else. Not that he used to panic earlier as he has always been a good competitor, but he is able to handle really slow starts as well and puts everyone on the ground with confidence.

The American Athletic Conference has the best defense in Cincinnati. Now that you’ve been head coach and in America for a while, have you developed any big ideas about defense?

I’ve grown more here in the first two or three years than I actually did at Ohio State because you realize what you’ve got and you need to take things apart to make things happen.

You kind of get set in your ways and the things you truly believe in, and suddenly you recognize that it’s not going to work. You don’t change what you believe in, but find some ways to do things differently to make sure you’re giving your kids the best chance.

What is the biggest difference in your approach?

We play more of a three-man front as opposed to a four-man front. We’ve always kind of been intermittent and build everything from there. One of the things that was a challenge for me over the years at Ohio State was how do you work from the back to the front end. It was something I never really thought about that much and when we started developing here those two things had to be mixed.

I was so cocky that I didn’t really know what was going on here. And I think that’s one of those things that happens to you as a youth coach. I’ll admit I was so cocky I couldn’t recognize him and didn’t realize what he was doing here – obviously I did when they were number 2 or 3 in the country and undefeated and things like that – but Yet I did not recognize the things that I did not understand and know. I think this is where all your experiences really help shape you not only as a coach but also as a person.

Coaches like to say that their team controls its own destiny. Given how the playoff committee has treated schools like Cincinnati, can you make that argument in your locker room?

You control your destiny. I mean, if you win every game your luck can’t go into the playoffs. But you control it.